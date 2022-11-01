Fantasy Impact: Bears Trade For Chase Claypool From Steelers

The NFC North continues to pace the trade deadline as the undefined acquired Chase Claypool from the undefined for a 2023 second-round pick.



Your move, Green Bay.



Chase Claypool will likely continue to be used in a hybrid role in this run-first offense in Chicago. Chicago is tied with the Titans for the fewest pass attempts this season (160), but Claypool should firmly be the No. 2 receiver after Darnell Mooney in this offense, with the possibility of becoming the WR1. That should be an upgrade from his role in Pittsburgh, where he competed with Diontae Johnson and talented rookie George Pickens. Claypool should also boost Justin Fields, who looks more frisky every week, most recently earning a 120 passer rating and completing 73% of his passes on Sunday vs. a tough Dallas defense.



Claypool saw 50 targets for 311 yards and a touchdown with the Steelers this year. Those targets were second only to Diontae Johnson, but Claypool was fourth behind Johnson, Pickett and Freiermuth in total receiving yards.



Darnell Mooney currently leads the Bears with 44 targets and 364 receiving yards. Next in line is Equanimeous St. Brown, with 23 targets and 164 yards. Mooney owners need to hope that Claypool will draw some attention freeing him up to improve his 58.6% catch rate. However, it is entirely possible that with the lack of passing volume, Mooney will become a weekly flex start at best.



For those who have Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, this move gives them both a bump. For those hopeful for a Cole Kmet breakout year, this is likely the nail in the coffin.

