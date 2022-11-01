Six teams are on bye this week, so it's time to hit the waiver wire.

The quarterback position remains more difficult to predict than ever, but a few QBs have great matchups that can be streamed this week.

Our waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 8, D'Onta Foreman, rewarded us handsomely this week. I've included some rookie RBs in this week's article that could pay off down the stretch.

At wideout, there are quite a few options. I wrote about a few, but be sure to also check the “others” section at the bottom of the wideout portion of the article to ensure you're evaluating the best player for your team.

QUARTERBACKS WAIVER WIRE

Justin Fields (CHI) FAAB up to 7%

Justin Fields finished as a top-seven QB in each of the last three weeks, including Week 8, when he faced off with a tough Dallas defense. Fields completed 74% of his passes and earned the fourth-best passer rating of the week (120). Though the Chicago passing game is not high volume—the team's 160 passing attempts are tied for the least in the NFL with the Titans—Fields has the rushing ability to offer a solid floor. The Bears have been looking better of late, and this week they face a Miami defense that has surrendered the third-most passing yards and the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing QBs. Fields is still available in 59% of fantasy football leagues.



Taylor Heinicke (WSH) FAAB up to 3%

We had Heinicke in our waiver article a few weeks ago, and if you picked him up in a deeper league, he hasn't let you down. Heinicke finished as the QB8 this week after a strong debut in Week 7. He's also brought Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson back to fantasy relevance. This week he has a nice matchup vs. a Raiders team that allows an average of 24 points per game to opposing running backs. Heinicke is available in 93% of leagues.

Andy Dalton (NO) FAAB up to 3%

Dalton has made his case to remain the starting QB for the Saints after he led a 24-0 shutout vs. the Raiders, completing 73.3% of his passes for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Two weeks ago, he threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns vs. the Cardinals, and he has another juicy matchup this week as he squares off with Baltimore for Monday Night Football. The Ravens have allowed the third-most passing yards to opposing QBs this year. Dalton is available in 85% of leagues.



Others: Marcus Mariota (ATL), PJ Walker (CAR)

RUNNING BACKS WAIVER WIRE

Chuba Hubbard (CAR) FAAB up to 6%

Hubbard should be back this week, and though we saw Foreman dominate this backfield last week with a monster game, it's worth remembering that two weeks ago, before Hubbard left the game early with an ankle injury, he ran double the routes and had double the carries of Foreman. Foreman will likely still lead this backfield, but Carolina has had success featuring their running backs, so both players should have plenty of opportunities. Hubbard is still available in 57% of leagues.



Kyren Williams (LAR) FAAB up to 4%

We know there is trouble in Los Angeles in that running back room. Cam Akers is in the doghouse, and Darrell Henderson, Ronnie Rivers and Malcolm Brown all combined for little effect and little fantasy value on Sunday. Before his Week 1 injury, there were rumors Williams was ahead of Akers on the depth chart. Williams is eligible to return this week, and he has the opportunity to step up as the clear starter should everything go well. It's a speculative add that could pay off. He's available in 55% of leagues.



James Cook (BUF) FAAB up to 4%

This is about the point in the season when the rookies should start to take off. Cook is trending in a positive direction after he played in front of Zack Moss on Sunday, even though Moss was active. Cook carried the ball five times for 34 yards, and he caught a 41-yard pass. The matchups down the stretch are easy for the Bills, so the rookie could get more opportunities in those low-risk situations.



Kenyan Drake (BAL) FAAB up to 4%

Gus Edwards is dealing with a hamstring injury, and if he can't go Monday, Drake will lead this backfield. It's not a great matchup with the Saints, but there could be enough volume to make him worth an add. Drake is available in 68% of leagues.



Others: Latavius Murray (DEN), Caleb Huntley (ATL), Khalil Herbert (CHI), Jaylen Warren (PIT), Isiah Pacheco (KC)

WIDE RECEIVERS WAIVER WIRE

Rondale Moore (ARI) FAAB Up to 7%

Moore has clearly secured the WR2 spot in Arizona. In Week 8, he caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for another 12 yards. He's lined up in both the slot and out wide, and his 169 routes run over the last four weeks are tied for the fifth-most among receivers. Arizona keeps finding itself in negative game scripts, and the Cardinals have logged the second-most passing attempts this year (329). Volume, volume, volume. He's available in 65% of leagues.



Garrett Wilson (NYJ) FAAB up to 6%

Wilson had a big game on Sunday, catching six of his seven targets for 115 yards. There is still some concern about how valuable the Jets receivers can be with Zach Wilson at QB, but it's clear Wilson is the WR to have, as Robert Saleh recently told reporters he wants to get Garrett Wilson more involved. The Jets certainly have a lot of talent at wideout. Hopefully, they will take advantage. Wilson is available in 53% of leagues.



Alec Pierce (IND) FAAB up to 6%

The Colts made a change at QB this week, and the only person that came out of it OK was Alec Pierce. Pierce was already someone that should have been on your fantasy radar, but with Sam Ehlinger under center, Pierce has the chance to take off. Ehlinger targeted his receivers much more out wide, with Pierce seeing five targets and finishing with a team-leading 65 yards. His average depth of target was 21.2 yards as compared to his previous season-high of 15.5. That's bad news for those who grabbed Parris Campbell, but the good news for those who can still get Pierce. He is still available in 60% of leagues, and his ceiling may have just gotten higher.



Darius Slayton (NYG) FAAB 3%

Slayton leads all Giants receivers with 232 yards this year. He's averaging four catches and 55 yards per game since Week 5. There aren't many options in NY, but Slayton seems to be Jones's favorite target of late. Kadarius Toney is gone to Kansas City, and Slayton could be the big play guy that steps up. He's on bye this week, but he's a future stash available in 93% of leagues.



Terrace Marshall, Jr (CAR) FAAB 1%

If you're in a deep league, why not take a shot on Terrace Marshall, Jr? Now that PJ Walker has led the Panthers to two consecutive wins, maybe we should go all in. Marshall saw nine targets on Sunday, and he caught four of them for 87 yards. Walker showed off his big arm last week in that final play to DJ Moore, so maybe there's something brewing in Carolina. Marshall is available in 99% of leagues.



Others: Demarcus Robinson (BAL), Nico Collins (HOU), Van Jefferson (LAR), Romeo Doubs (GB), Allen Robinson (LAR)

TIGHT ENDS WAIVER WIRE

Greg Dulcich (DEN) FAAB up to 4%

The Denver offense looked alive last week on the third quarter drive where Russell Wilson continually targeted Dulcich. He finished the day as the Broncos' leading receiver with 87 yards on four catches. Dulcich has run a route 73.3% of the time while blocking only 7% of the time. Dulcich is available in 58% of leagues.

Evan Engram (JAC) FAAB 3%

Engram finally got into the end zone! Engram has had four consecutive 50-yard games, and among tight ends, he has run the fifth-most routes in the league (195). He's playing 77.6% of the snaps and averaging four catches per game. That's a good floor at the thin TE position. He's available in 57% of leagues.

Isaiah Likely (BAL) FAAB 3%

After Mark Andrews left with a shoulder injury, talented rookie Isaiah Likely had a fantastic game. There was a lot of buzz about Likely coming out of camp, and we finally got to see him in action. Likely caught six of his seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown vs. the Buccaneers on Thursday. He ended the game as the leading receiver. With Rashaad Bateman out for at least a few weeks, and Mark Andrews dealing with a shoulder issue, Likely could be a pickup in deeper leagues. He's still there in 95% of leagues.

Others: Hayden Hurst (CIN), Tyler Conklin (NYJ)

