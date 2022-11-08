It's already time to put in your waiver claims for Week 10, and with four teams on bye, you'll almost certainly need to make a few bids. The good news is that there's plenty of good talent available, and maybe even a high-upside free agent who will sign a contract this week (we're looking at you, OBJ).

There's still plenty of time to clinch a playoff berth, and this list also includes some stashes for down the stretch. Check out the "others" list at the end of each category. We won't go into every player in detail, but players like Kenneth Gainwell, Isaiah Spiller, Jahan Dotson, and Treylon Burks should be stashed if you have room.

Now, let’s get to it.

QUARTERBACKS WAIVER WIRE

Daniel Jones (NYG) FAAB up to 6%

Daniel Jones ranks fourth in rushing yards among QBs with 363, just after Josh Allen (392). His three rushing TDs are tied for third among QBs with Trevor Lawrence and Marcus Mariota. That rushing floor has made him a solid play during a rather unspectacular season for quarterbacks. Jones doesn't put the ball in the air much, but he also doesn't make many mistakes. He's well-rested and well-coached, and he has favorable matchups for much of the rest of the season. He's available in 60% of leagues.



Marcus Mariota (ATL) FAAB 3%

Speaking of rushing floor, Mariota is another candidate in Atlanta. Mariota's three rushing TDs are tied with Daniel Jones, and his 304 rushing yards are the seventh most among QBs and108 yards more than the next in line, Geno Smith. With Cordarrelle Patterson back in the fold, as well as Drake London and Kyle Pitts, the first-place NFC South (tied with Tampa Bay) team has a primetime matchup on Thursday night vs. a Carolina team that just allowed five touchdowns to Joe Mixon. Mariota can be streamed in 67% of leagues.



Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) FAAB 3%

With Christian McCaffrey now in town, the Chargers will have to worry about stopping him as a running back, wide receiver, and quarterback. I'm only partly kidding here. Kyle Shanahan sure didn't take long to show off his shiny new toy. That is good news for Jimmy G, freeing him up for some big plays to Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel while also allowing him to effectively check down to CMC. The Chargers are prone to give up the big play, and this week's matchup has big-play opportunity written all over it. Jimmy Garoppolo's 132.5 QB rating in Week 8 with CMC in town was the fourth best, and his 17.7 points per game are 13th among quarterbacks. With four teams on bye, you could do worse. Jimmy G is 61% available.



Others: Andy Dalton (NO), Jared Goff (DET), Jacoby Brissett (CLE)

RUNNING BACKS WAIVER WIRE

Jeff Wilson Jr. (MIA) FAAB up to 16%

Wilson wasted no time getting fully acclimated into Mike McDaniel's offense, running the ball nine times—the same amount as Raheem Mostert—but gaining 51 yards compared to Mostert's 26. He also caught three passes for 21 yards. This will be a committee in Miami, but with the Dolphins playing as well as they are, this is a committee you will want a share of. Jeff Wilson Jr. was dropped in many leagues after CMC moved to San Francisco, so check your wire. He's available in 50% of fantasy leagues.



Chuba Hubbard (CAR) FAAB up to 8%

Hubbard was out again last week, and Foreman did not have as much success as he did the previous weeks vs. the Bengals on Sunday. To be fair, the Bengals got so far out in front that he was probably game-scripted for a lot of his opportunities, but regardless there is the possibility that Hubbard will come back and play a significant role this weekend. Before Hubbard left the game early in Week 7 with an ankle injury, he ran double the routes and had double the carries of Foreman. Foreman will likely still lead this backfield, but Carolina has had success featuring their running backs, so both players should have plenty of opportunities. Hubbard is still available in 67% of leagues.



Isaiah Pacheco (KC) FAAB 4%

Pacheco officially drew the start two weeks ago, but this week he played 22.7% of the snaps compared to Edwards-Helaire's 16.5%. Jerick McKinnon played most of the snaps (60%), but the Chiefs played from behind. This could be an indication there is more to come. Pacheco is available in 70% of leagues.



Zack Moss/Jordan Wilkins (IND) FAAB 2%

This is a dart throw, but in deeper leagues, both Zack Moss and Jordan Wilkins could be stashed. Jonathan Taylor is too talented for them to waste his health with the disaster in Indianapolis, and Deon Jackson left Sunday's game early with a knee injury. In Jackson's absence, Wilkins took over ahead of Phillip Lindsay. He's a pass-catching back, and it's a great matchup next week vs. the Raiders. Moss is also a pickup, as they just added him in exchange for Nyheim Hines. Moss should be active this week and somewhat familiar with the playbook (whatever that may be since it is yet unclear who will be calling plays), and they could be worth a dart if both JT and Jackson are out. Both Wilkins and Moss are nearly 100% available.



Others: Gus Edwards (BAL), Kenneth Gainwell (PHI), Jaylen Warren (PIT), Isaiah Spiller (LAC), Kylin Hill (GB)

WIDE RECEIVERS WAIVER WIRE

George Pickens (PIT) FAAB: up to 12%

We've had Pickens in this article many times, but now he gets another bump after Pittsburgh traded Claypool to Chicago. Pickens was fourth in line for targets (43) behind Diontae Johnson (76), Chase Claypool (50), and Pat Freiermuth (48). Claypool's absence should open up more opportunities for Pickens, and Pickett should look for Pickens often, with the Steelers finding themselves in negative game scripts a lot these days. Pickens is still available in 45% of leagues.



Odell Beckham Jr. (FA) FAAB up to 11%

The trade deadline has come and gone, and plenty of teams still need a star wideout. Enter Odell Beckham. Beckham should be cleared to play football this week, and suitors should be lining up. He could be ready for the fantasy playoffs if a deal is made as soon as this week. OBJ is available in 76% of leagues.



Terrace Marshall Jr. (CAR) FAAB up to 7%

We had Marshall in this article last week, and he made it here again after another week with 50+ yards and his first career touchdown. PJ Walker has given this Panthers receiving group a boost, and the matchup with the Falcons could not be juicer this week. The Falcons are allowing 211 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts. Marshall Jr. has seen 15 targets across the past two weeks, second only to DJ Moore, who has seen 17. It's clear these two are the top dogs, and the Panthers have a top-10 schedule for fantasy wideouts during the fantasy playoffs. Terrace Marshall Jr. is available in 94% of leagues.



Michael Gallup (DAL) FAAB up to 6%

Dak is back, and Michael Gallup is a player who should be trending in the right direction. Gallup played a season-high 84% of the snaps before the bye, and he is looking better every week as he returns from his ACL tear. We know what this Cowboys offense is capable of, and Gallup is a player that is available in 61% of leagues.



Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE) FAAB up 6%

With news that David Njoku is out 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain, Peoples-Jones should now be the number two receiver for Cleveland. Across the past two contests, Peoples-Jones has caught 100% of his 10 targets for 152 total yards. This week's matchup is a good one, too, as Miami has allowed the most receiving yards to opposing wideouts this year. DPJ is 79% available.



Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG) FAAB 6%

Rookie Wan'Dale Robinson has the most upside in a New York Giants offense that did not make a move for another receiver at the deadline. Robinson has seen 16 targets since returning from injury in Week 6, averaging 34 yards per game and scoring one touchdown. Robinson is still available in 75% of leagues.



Darius Slayton (NYG) FAAB up to 6%

Slayton leads all Giants receivers with 232 yards this year. He's averaging four catches and 55 yards per game since Week 5. There aren't many options in NY, but Slayton seems to be Jones's favorite target of late. Kadarius Toney is gone to Kansas City, and Slayton could be the big play guy that steps up. He's available in 95% of leagues.



Chris Moore (HOU) FAAB up to 2%

With no Nico Collins out with a groin injury and Brandin Cooks out for “personal” reasons on Sunday, Moore stepped up with a good game, catching four of his five targets for 43 yards and a score. Both he and Phillip Dorsett could be options in deeper leagues this week if Collins and Cooks remain out. Moore and Dorsett are 99% available.



Others: Jahan Dotson (WSH), Treylon Burks (TEN), Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE), Jarvis Landry (NO), DeSean Jackson (BAL)

TIGHT ENDS WAIVER WIRE

Cade Otton (TB) FAAB up to 6%

Has Tom Brady found his new Gronk? Ok, maybe that's going too far, but it was encouraging to see Otton leading all Bucs receivers with 68 yards, scoring Tampa Bay's only touchdown. Otton has been targeted five or more times in the last three games, running 134 routes across those three, which is the most among tight ends. This week Tampa Bay faces the Seattle Seahawks, who have allowed a league-leading 9.68 yards per target and eight total touchdowns to tight ends. As long as Cameron Brate remains out, Otton is an every-week start with a solid floor. Otton is available in 89% of leagues.



Greg Dulcich (DEN) FAAB up to 6%

The Denver offense looked alive two weeks ago on the third-quarter drive where Russell Wilson continually targeted Dulcich. He finished the day as the Broncos' leading receiver with 87 yards on four catches. Dulcich has run a route 73.3% of the time while blocking only 7% of the time. Dulcich is available in 65% of leagues.



Cole Kmet (CHI) FAAB 3%

Oh, hi, Cole Kmet. There you are. Maybe all it took was adding another receiver. Either way, Kmet finally had the game we all had been hoping for, with six targets for 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Justin Fields is playing well, and maybe this Chicago offense is going somewhere. This week the Bears face a Detroit defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Kmet is available in 76% of leagues.



Others: Hayden Hurst (CIN), Noah Fant (SEA), Isaiah Likely (BAL)

