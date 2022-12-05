The last bye week comes in Week 14, with six teams off the schedule (Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, and Commanders). As a result, fantasy teams will need to replace high profile playmakers like Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor, Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara, Michael Pittman, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, and Christian Watson.

Here’s a an early look at this week’s waiver wire pickups:

Quarterback

Jared Goff, undefined

The Lions dominated Jacksonville on Sunday, highlighted by the edge in time of possession (36:50 to 23:10). Goff looks poised to help fantasy teams down the stretch, thanks to a healthier D’Andre Swift (111 combined yards with one score and four catches) and DJ Chark (5 catches for 98 yards). Detroit also had the electric Jameson Williams on the field in Week 13 for the first time all season. Goff finished with 340 passing yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win over the Jaguars. Over the next four weeks, the Lions face the Vikings, Jets, Panthers, and Bears. Depending on my other quarterback options, I view him as almost a must-start at home. Detroit has a rising offense, pointing to an exciting finish to end the season.

Running Backs

Zonovan Knight, undefined

The Jets hinted that they would rotate in three backs against the Vikings, but Knight finished with a bell cow opportunity (118 combined yards with five catches on 20 touches). Next week, his start against the Bills isn’t ideal. Plus Michael Carter will have more time to recover from his ankle injury. New York has an excellent stretch for their offensive players from Week 15 to Week 17 (Lions, Jaguars, and Seahawks). Knight should be roster in all formats.

James Cook, undefined

Twice over the past three games, Cook flashed his potential. Buffalo gave him a season-high 20 touches against the Patriots, leading to 105 combined yards with six catches. On the year, he averages 5.4 yards per rush and 10.1 yards per catch. The Bills are a more explosive running team with him in the starting lineup, but Devin Singletary isn’t going away. Cook remains a buy-and-hold player with difference-maker upside if given a starting opportunity.

Cam Akers, undefined

At this point in the season, getting excited about any offensive player on the Rams is difficult. Akers scored a pair of touchdowns against Seattle on Sunday and had a season-high 18 chances. Despite his improved fantasy output, he gained only 3.5 yards per rush (3.3 on the year). Akers has a decent matchup next week against the Raiders at home. I view him as more of a desperation start for a fantasy roster, but beggars can’t be choosers at this point in the season.

Wide Receivers

Corey Davis, New York Jets

In Week 12, the Jets had Davis on the field as their WR2 for 68% of their plays, but he only caught one of his three targets for nine yards. Davis finished with five catches for 85 yards on 10 targets in a play-from-behind game vs. the Vikings. As I mentioned earlier, New York has a favorable schedule after next week and their passing offense has been much better with Mike White behind center. For someone looking for a bye week cover, the Jets will need to throw against the Bills in Week 14 to win.

Isaiah Hodgins, undefined

The Giants continue to search for their identity at WR2 and WR3. Hodgins worked as their third wideout in Weeks 10 and 11 but has seen a bump in playing time after Wan’Dale Robinson was placed on Injured Reserve. In Week 13, Hodgins caught five of his six targets for 44 yards with his first NFL score. For now, Hodgins only makes sense in deep formats for a team that needs someone to start next we

