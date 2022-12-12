It's Week 15 in the NFL – welcome to the fantasy playoffs! If you're still alive, congratulations. Take yourself a victory lap … but make it a quick one because there is plenty of work to be done.



As always, success in fantasy football is all about matchups. Any fantasy lineup good enough to make the playoffs has its share of must-start players – guys you need to play no matter who they're facing. The Bears have the second-best pass defense in the NFL, but you're not benching Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown when they go to Soldier Field this week. Still, matchups matter.



Based on the strength of schedule during the fantasy playoffs – Weeks 15-17 – here's a look at the five toughest matchups for running backs:

Joe Mixon, Bengals

Mixon returned to action in Week 13 and had 14 carries for 96 yards in the Bengals' win over the Browns, but his next three games are against the Buccaneers, Patriots and Bills.



James Conner, Cardinals

Conner has always been considered a touchdown-dependent fantasy performer. His Week 15 opponent, the Broncos, have allowed seven rushing touchdowns this season – tied for third-fewest in the NFL. Tampa Bay and Atlanta after that are no picnics.



Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Nobody should be benching the NFL's leading rusher. Jacobs is probably one of the main reasons you're in the playoffs to begin with. But even if he puts up decent efforts in Weeks 16 and 17 against the Patriots and Steelers, Jacobs must deal with the daunting 49ers defense in Week 17.



D'Onta Foreman, Panthers

Foreman has rushed for 100-plus yards four times in the last seven weeks. His Week 16 matchup against the Lions isn't bad, but that's sandwiched around tougher matchups against Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.



Nick Chubb, Browns

The NFL's third-leading rusher and the RB3 in fantasy is a must-start. But a fantasy playoff run against the Ravens, Saints and Commanders is not pretty.