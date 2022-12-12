It’s Week 15 in the NFL – welcome to the fantasy playoffs! If you’re still alive, congratulations. Take yourself a victory lap … but make it a quick one because there is plenty of work to be done.



As always, success in fantasy football is all about matchups. Any fantasy lineup good enough to make the playoffs has its share of must-start players – guys you need to play no matter who they’re facing. The Bears have the second-best pass defense in the NFL, but you’re not benching Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown when they go to Soldier Field this week. Still, matchups matter.



Fantasy Playoffs Toughest Strength of Schedule

Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends



Based on the strength of schedule during the fantasy playoffs – Weeks 15-17 – here’s a look at the five toughest matchups for tight ends:



David Njoku, Browns

Njoku has had a touchdown in each of the last two games he’s played, and he’s only starting to develop a rapport with Deshaun Watson. But his Week 16 matchup is against the Saints, who allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, and his Week 17 game is against the commanders, who allow the fewest.



Dallas Goedert, Eagles

Goedert hasn’t played since Week 10, but he could be back this week. Considering how weak the tight end position has been for fantasy this season, that’s a welcome return. However, all three of the Eagles’ upcoming opponents – the Bears, Cowboys and Saints – all rank among the top five in the fewest fantasy points allowed to tight ends.



Logan Thomas, Commanders

Thomas hasn’t done much all season – he’s got just 24 catches for 210 yards and one score. After a decent matchup against the Giants, he has much tougher opponents in the 49ers and Browns.



Lions tight ends

Does it really matter who Detroit plays in the next three weeks? The Lions have gotten minimal production from their tight ends since T.J. Hockenson was traded to Minnesota after Week 8. If you’re starting Brock Wright this week, it’s probably in your fantasy league’s consolation bracket.



Giants tight ends

Daniel Bellinger returned to action in Week 13 after missing more than a month. He’s had eight receptions over the last two weeks, including five for 24 yards against his week 15 opponent, the Commanders. And that’s not terrible, considering the Commanders allow the fewest fantasy points to tight ends. But if you’re starting Bellinger, that doesn’t bode well for your chances.

