Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 tight ends

1. Travis Kelce at Texans

2. T.J. Hockenson vs. Colts (Sat.)

3. Dalton Schultz at Jaguars

4. George Kittle at Seahawks (TNF)

5. David Njoku vs. Ravens

6. Mark Andrews at Browns (Sat.)

7. Greg Dulcich vs. Cardinals

8. Pat Freiermuth at Panthers

9. Evan Engram vs. Cowboys

10. Gerald Everett vs. Titans

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dalton Schultz at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz has alternated good and bad stat lines in four straight weeks, but I think he’ll break the trend when the Cowboys face the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed 10 or more points to nine tight ends, including two (Chigoziem Okonkwo, Austin Hooper) just last week. Furthermore, no team in the league has allowed more points to tight ends in the last four weeks.

Start ‘Em

Greg Dulcich vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Dulcich has scored 7.2 or fewer points in four of his last five games, but a matchup against the Cardinals makes him a starter at a very thin position. The Cardinals defense has allowed the most points to opposing tight ends, as 11 players at the position have scored 10-plus points in games against them this season. There is some risk, but Dulcich remains a start.

David Njoku vs. Ravens (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Njoku has been one of the more reliable tight ends in fantasy football lately (when healthy), scoring 13-plus points in three of his last four games. That includes a 14.1-point performance against this week’s opponent, the Ravens. Their defense has allowed 11 or more points to eight tight ends, and the position has a 73.1% catch rate against them.

Gerald Everett vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Everett didn’t post a huge stat line last week, but he did see eight targets and catch five passes in a win over Miami. He also played 58 snaps, 45 of which resulted in a passing play. He’ll be a viable, low-end No. 1 tight end against the Titans, who have allowed 72 catches and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in their 13 games in 2022.

More Starts

• George Kittle at Seahawks (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Dawson Knox vs. Dolphins (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

DFS Bargains

• Greg Dulcich vs. Cardinals ($3,600)

• Tyler Conklin vs. Lions ($3,100)

• Chigoziem Okonkwo at Chargers ($3,100)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Tyler Higbee at Packers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Once considered a reliable option for fantasy fans, Higbee has failed to score more than 8.5 points in each of his last four games. That includes his last three, where he’s had a combined 6.5 points on a mere eight targets. This week’s matchup against the Packers isn’t great either, as their defense has allowed just 9.6 points per contest to the position.

Sit ‘Em

Cole Kmet vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kmet will no doubt be ranked as a top-10 player at what is a super thin position, so take this as more of a warning. He’s failed to score more than 6.5 fantasy points in two of his last three games, and the Eagles have been tough on tight ends. In fact, their defense has allowed just two scores and an average of 9.8 fantasy points per contest to the position this season.

Robert Tonyan vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Tonyan actually has a nice matchup this week, as the Rams have surrendered the second-most points to tight ends since Week 11. The problem is usage, as he hasn’t seen more than four targets in five straight games. During that time, he’s received just two targets in the red zone and has failed to score more than 5.9 points. I’d keep Tonyan benched.

Cade Otton vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Otton is one week removed from putting up 14.8 points in a win over the Saints, but he’s still a tough player to use in the fantasy postseason. Otton is now splitting time with Cameron Brate, which hurts his snap and target totals and makes it tough to trust the talented rookie. So, while the Bengals aren’t overly tough on tight ends, I’d be wary of Otton this week.

More Sits

• Noah Fant vs. 49ers (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Mike Gesicki at Bills (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

DFS Fades

• Cole Kmet vs. Eagles ($4,000)

• Evan Engram vs. Cowboys ($3,800)

• Foster Moreau vs. Patriots ($3,500)

