Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Justin Jefferson vs. Colts (Sat.)

2. Tyreek Hill at Bills (Sat.)

3. Ja’Marr Chase at Buccaneers

4. Stefon Diggs vs. Dolphins (Sat.)

5. Davante Adams vs. Patriots

6. CeeDee Lamb at Jaguars

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Jets

8. A.J. Brown at Bears

9. Garrett Wilson vs. Lions

10. Keenan Allen vs. Titans



Week 15 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Garrett Wilson vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson has easily been one of the most reliable and productive wideouts in fantasy land over the last month, and that trend continues against the Lions. Their defense has struggled against wide receivers, allowing an average of nearly 200 receiving yards and the third-most fantasy points to the position. Look for the rookie to post another nice line.

Start ‘Em



Mike Williams vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams made a successful return to action last week, posting six catches for 116 yards and one touchdown in a win over the Dolphins. He'll be a strong No. 2 wideout this week, too, as the veteran faces a Titans defense that's been awful against perimeter receivers. In fact, their defense has allowed 14 touchdowns and the second-most points to the position.



Chris Olave at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Olave has been one of the best rookie wideouts in the league, and a matchup against Atlanta makes him a great option. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, including the seventh-most points to perimeter receivers. The Falcons have also given up a 65.7% catch rate to wideouts, making Olave a promising fantasy starter.

Michael Pittman Jr. at Vikings (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Pittman’s totals have been up and down in recent weeks, but I like him as a No. 2 fantasy wideout in a plus matchup against the Vikings. Their defense has been pretty bad against the perimeter, allowing a league-high 208.4 receiving yards and the most fantasy points per game. Look for Pittman to post a nice stat line in this contest.



Christian Watson vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Watson has been the second coming of Cris Carter, scoring at least one touchdown in each of his last four games. He should continue to find success against the Rams, who have been bad against perimeter receivers. In fact, their defense has surrendered nine scores and the fourth-most points to the position. I’d keep riding the rookie wideout.

More Starts

• Chris Godwin vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Jerry Jeudy vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• DeVonta Smith at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Mike Williams vs. Titans ($6,300)

• Jerry Jeudy vs. Cardinals ($6,100)

• Garrett Wilson vs. Lions ($6,000)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



Mike Evans vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Evans is a tough player to sit, but those with wideout depth might consider it. He's failed to score more than 9.9 points in four of his last five games and hasn't scored a touchdown in each of his last nine games. The Bengals have also allowed the sixth-fewest points to perimeter receivers, and wideouts have the third-worst catch rate versus them.

Sit ‘Em



Amari Cooper vs. Ravens (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Cooper, who has been dealing with an injured hip, has scored a combined 14.2 fantasy points in the two games since Deshaun Watson took over the offense. He’ll be a risk-reward flex option this week, as Cooper was held to just three catches, 74 yards and a modest 10.4 fantasy points in his last game against this week’s opponent, the Ravens.



Adam Thielen vs. Colts (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Thielen had a big game a week ago, scoring 19.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Lions. However, he had failed to score even 10 points in four of his previous five games, and a matchup against the Colts makes him a risk. Their defense has been tough on wideouts, allowing nine touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to the position in 2022.

Drake London at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): London had a solid performance in his last game, posting 15.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. He's still difficult to trust in the postseason, especially with Atlanta starting rookie Desmond Ridder for the first time in his career. That could be good for London, but it could also be a negative. Regardless, it's a risk I'm not willing to take in the playoffs.



D.J. Chark at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Chark has been on fire, scoring 36.2 fantasy points in his last two games. I'm expecting his hot streak to end this week, though, as a tough road matchup against the Jets awaits. Their defense has given up the third-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers, not to mention the third-fewest points to wideouts overall. I'd start Amon-Ra St. Brown, not Chark.

More Sits

• Gabe Davis vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Allen Lazard vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Diontae Johnson at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Mike Evans vs. Bengals ($6,200)

• Marquise Brown at Broncos ($5,500)

• Diontae Johnson at Panthers ($5,100)

