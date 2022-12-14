Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes at Texans

2. Jalen Hurts at Bears

3. Josh Allen vs. Dolphins (Sat.)

4. Justin Herbert vs. Titans

5. Joe Burrow at Buccaneers

6. Justin Fields at Eagles

7. Dak Prescott at Jaguars

8. Kirk Cousins vs. Colts (Sat.)

9. Trevor Lawrence vs. Cowboys

10. Tua Tagovailoa at Bills (Sat.)

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Justin Herbert vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): This is low-hanging fruit, but we are in the postseason and It’s time to stick with your studs. So while Herbert’s fantasy totals haven’t been massive (fewer than 20 points in all but one of his last nine games), he’s still a must-start against the Titans. Tennessee’s defense has allowed 19-plus points to seven quarterbacks, including three who’ve had over 30 points.

Start ‘Em

Joe Burrow at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Burrow scored just 16.6 points last week, and the Bengals have questions at wideout with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd injured. Still, I’m starting Burrow against the Buccaneers. Their team just isn’t that good, and their defense just allowed 21.7 fantasy points to Brock Purdy in his first NFL start. It’s the fantasy playoffs, and I’m sticking with Burrow in this game.

Dak Prescott at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott had a real stinker in a near disaster game against the Texans, but I’m keeping the faith and starting him in a game against Jacksonville. Their defense has allowed 21 touchdown passes and nearly 19 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. That includes a total of six quarterbacks who have beaten them for 21-plus fantasy points.

Kirk Cousins vs. Colts (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Cousins looked great last week, throwing for 425 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Lions. And while he can be unreliable in the stat sheets, I like him at home against the Colts. Cousins has scored 18-plus points in five of seven home games, and Indianapolis has surrendered 17-plus points to six quarterbacks including three with 20-plus.

Mike White vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): White got all banged up in last week’s loss to the Bills, so fantasy fans need to keep tabs on his status ahead of a plus matchup against the Lions. If he’s able to start, White is a nice sleeper against a defense that’s allowed 21 touchdown passes and the most fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks. White will also be a nice bargain in DFS lineups this weekend.

More Starts

• Trevor Lawrence vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Aaron Rodgers vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Bargains

• Dak Prescott at Jaguars ($6,200)

• Mike White vs. Lions ($5,400)

• Ryan Tannehill at Chargers ($5,300)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Tom Brady vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Brady hasn’t been the G.O.A.T. we’re used to in 2022, averaging 15.2 fantasy points per game, and I’d be wary of starting him against the Bengals. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of fewer than 14 fantasy points per game. What’s more, the position has thrown for just 12 touchdowns against them. Keep Brady sidelined.

Sit ‘Em

Jared Goff at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Goff has been on fire in recent weeks, but there’s no way I’m playing him against the Jets. First off, their defense has allowed just 12 touchdown passes and a mere 14.2 fantasy points per game to the position. What’s more, Goff has averaged fewer than nine points per game on the road. In fact, he has just two touchdown passes and seven turnovers away from Ford Field.

Derek Carr vs. Patriots (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Carr was a fantasy killer last week, scoring a gross 2.6 fantasy points in a bad loss to the Rams. Next up is a matchup against the Patriots, who have allowed fewer than 16 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. What’s more, who knows how to stop a Josh McDaniels offense better than Bill Belichick? I’d keep this Carr parked for this AFC matchup.

Daniel Jones at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Jones was much better than I thought he’d be last week, scoring a respectable 19.4 fantasy points against the Eagles. Still, I’d be wary of him in an important NFC East matchup in Washington. The Commanders have been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of just 13.6 points to the position since Week 11, including holding Jones to 17.1 in Week 12.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Rodgers is tough to trust in the fantasy playoffs, as he’s failed to score more than 16.9 points in all but two of his 13 starts this season. So, while the Rams come limping into Lambeau Field due to injuries, their defense has still held enemy quarterbacks to an average of fewer than 16 fantasy points per game. Rodgers should be faded in traditional leagues.

More Sits

• Deshaun Watson vs. Ravens (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

• Taylor Heinicke vs. Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Fades

• Justin Fields vs. Eagles ($7,400)

• Jared Goff at Jets ($5,700)

• Tom Brady vs. Bengals ($5,500)

