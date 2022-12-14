Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses

1. Chiefs D/ST at Texans

2. Packers D/ST vs. Rams (MNF)

3. Bills D/ST vs. Dolphins (Sat.)

4. 49ers D/ST at Seahawks (TNF)

5. Eagles D/ST at Bears

6. Cowboys D/ST at Jaguars

7. Broncos D/ST vs. Cardinals

8. Jets D/ST at Jets

9. Patriots D/ST at Raiders

10. Saints D/ST vs. Falcons

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Chiefs D/ST at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs D/ST is coming off a huge game, scoring 15 fantasy points in a win over the Broncos. Next up is a date with the Texans, who field one of the league’s worst offenses. In fact, Houston has also committed the second-most giveaways and allowed 33 sacks on the season.

Start ‘Em

Packers D/ST vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Packers defense hasn’t been the most reliable fantasy option, but it can still be useful when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as turnover-prone quarterback Baker Mayfield and an injury-riddled Rams offense makes Green Bay a potential top-10 fantasy option.

More Starts

• Broncos D/ST vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Patriots D/ST at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Browns D/ST vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

• Patriots D/ST at Raiders ($2,800)

• Falcons D/ST at Saints ($2,500)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Tampa Bay was a huge dud among defenses last week, scoring minus-2 fantasy points despite facing a rookie in Brock Purdy in his first NFL start. I’d keep this unit on the sidelines against the Bengals, who have averaged 25.8 points and committed just 13 giveaways in 2022.

Sit ‘Em

Dolphins D/ST at Bills (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network): The Dolphins defense will be in for a tough Saturday night, as they’ll face Josh Allen and the powerful Bills offense. Defenses have averaged fewer than six fantasy points per game against them, as Buffalo has averaged the third-most points (27.2 PPG) on the season.

More Sits

• Colts D/ST at Vikings (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

• Titans D/ST at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Rams D/ST at Packers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

• Raiders D/ST vs. Patriots ($3,500)

• Steelers D/ST at Panthers ($3,100)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Harrison Butker at Texans

2. Brett Maher at Jaguars

3. Daniel Carlson vs. Patrio

4. Tyler Bass vs. Dolphins (Sat.)

5. Justin Tucker at Browns (Sat.)

6. Cameron Dicker vs. Titans

7. Nick Folk at Raiders

8. Evan McPherson at Buccaneers

9. Greg Joseph vs. Colts (Sat.)

10. Robbie Gould at Seahawks (TNF)

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Brett Maher at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Maher has scored six or fewer points in five of his last eight games, but I like him to produce a good line against the Jags. Their defense has allowed an average of 11 fantasy points to kickers in the last four weeks, including two (Justin Tucker, Michael Badgley) who scored 31 points.

More Starts

• Robbie Gould (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Cameron Dicker vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Nick Folk at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Greg Zuerlein vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Zuerlein, listed as a sit ‘em last week, scored just four fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. I’d sit him this week, too, as he faces a Lions defense that’s allowed just two kickers to score more than eight points against them. Overall, kickers have averaged just 6.5 points against them.

More Sits

• Jason Sanders at Bills (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

• Cade York vs. Ravens (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

• Jake Elliott at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

