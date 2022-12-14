Over the final quarter of the season, many struggling teams will give their young quarterbacks some playing time to evaluate their future value. At the same time, in-game injuries to quarterbacks can crush fantasy teams. Heading into Week 15, a quarter of the NFL teams will be starting a different quarterback than they did a month ago. Here’s a look at players with questions surrounding their projections:

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Over the bye week, the Falcons decided to switch to Ridder as their starting quarterback. His style of play overlays Marcus Mariota in the run game. I left the passing projections similar to Atlanta’s previous games in 2022, forcing Ridder to earn his upgrades with success on the field.

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley left Week 14 with a concussion issue, putting his role at risk vs. the Browns. I expect him to play. However, if his health doesn’t progress by the weekend, I’ll have to overhaul the Ravens’ offensive outlook.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Wilson brought fight to his game vs. the Chiefs, leading to his best showing (247/3 with four rushes for 57 yards) of the season. Unfortunately for Wilson, he suffered a concussion late in the game. I listed him as starting in Week 15 until I have better information about his health.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Concussions knocked out three quarterbacks in Week 14. Pickett looks to have the most risk of playing on Sunday. I still rated him as starting in the first edition of the projections while waiting for an update on his health.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE



WEEK 15 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS



Updated: December 14, 2022

WEEK 15 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS