Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football Week 15 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Time for Alvin Kamara to come through for fantasy managers.

Last week, two top-tier running backs suffered injuries, creating potential buying opportunities on the waiver wire. Unfortunately, sometimes waiting on news leaves fantasy managers in a bind until NFL teams provide a better outlook on their questionable players. Here’s a look at the running back situation with injury news in Week 15:

Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins
Wilson saw his production fall short of expectations for the second straight game due to injuries. As a result, I don’t expect him to play this week, leaving a messy outlook for the Dolphins’ running backs in Week 15.

Houston Backfield
With Dameon Pierce ruled out this week, the Texans will rotate Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale against Kansas City. Both players have a low ceiling despite playing in a chaser game. Burkhead may surprise due to his previous resume in the passing game.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
An injury to Stevenson crushed fantasy teams in Week 14 while leaving a massive question as to who will see the most running back snaps against the Raiders. As a result, I listed Stevenson as out until there is a better update on his status.

Updated: December 14, 2022

WEEK 15 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

