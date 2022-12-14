Late in the season, finding serviceable wide receiver talent to bridge an injury becomes extremely difficult in the free-agent pool. Coming into Week 15, the list of wideouts with question marks is exceptionally long. Here’s a look at the players that look to be in flux in Week 15:



DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

Despite coming out of last week’s matchup with knee and ankle issues, Moore should play on Sunday. As a result, I gave him a full rating on the first run of the projections.



Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals’ coaching staff gave Higgins a quick against the Browns, leading to him being on the field for only one play. Cincinnati said he suffered a setback with a previous shoulder issue in pregame warmups. Until I have a better update, I have him listed as the Bengals’ WR2 in Week 15.

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Boyd had one more snap than Higgins before leaving with a finger issue. The early reports had him missing some games, but the Bengals suggested he may play this week with a day-to-day outlook. So, for now, I have him rated as out.



Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

Cooper continues to battle a hip issue that landed him on the injury report again this week. The problem appears to be minors, pointing to him suiting up on Saturday.



Brandin Cooks & Nico Collins, Houston Texans

I listed both players as out until the Texans release their practice updates.



Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs

After making some practices last week, Toney has a better chance to play vs. Houston. I gave him minimal projections this week while waiting for a clean bill of health.



Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Hill picked up a foot injury last week, but he played through the issue. His practice and potential snaps may be limited against the Bills. His matchup isn’t ideal, so I temper back his outlook in Week 15.



Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

A concussion and shoulder issue limited Meyers’ snaps in Week 12 and Week 13, leading to a missed game vs. the Cardinals. I slipped him into the Patriots’ starting lineup, giving him a chance at a productive showing.



Corey Davis, New York Jets

The Jets expect Davis to be cleared from his concussion by Sunday. He should regain WR2 snaps for New York, but I expect Elijah Moore to be the second-best wideout on the Jets behind Garrett Wilson.



Updated: December 14, 2022

