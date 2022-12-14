Some fantasy teams get an upgrade in the fantasy postseason with two top tight ends expected back in Week 15. Here’s the latest news on those players:



Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders expect Waller to be back in the starting lineup this week, but I don’t expect impact stats until he has a game or two under his belt.



Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

A shoulder injury knocked Goedert out of four games. The reports on his health were positive last week, and he should be good to go against the Bears. I expect him to take his full complement of snaps in Week 15.



DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE



WEEK 15 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS



Updated: December 14, 2022

WEEK 15 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS