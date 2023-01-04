Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey vs. Cardinals

2. Austin Ekeler at Broncos

3. Josh Jacobs vs. Chiefs (Sat.)

4. Derrick Henry at Jaguars

5. Ken Walker vs. Rams

6. Joe Mixon vs. Ravens

7. Aaron Jones vs. Lions

8. Nick Chubb at Steelers

9. Jerick McKinnon vs. Raiders (Sat.)

10. Dalvin Cook at Bears



Week 18 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Cam Akers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Akers has been phenomenal in recent weeks, scoring 13 or more points in four of his last five games, including one game with over 34 points. He's also seeing a huge percentage of the Rams' backfield touches, and a matchup against the Seahawks makes him a must-start. Their defense has given up the second-most points to running backs this season.

Start ‘Em



Jerick McKinnon at Raiders (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): McKinnon helped many fantasy managers win a championship last week, which could be the case when he faces the Raiders. Their defense struggles against pass-catching backs, and the position has averaged the fifth-most points against them overall. McKinnon, who has scored a bananas eight touchdowns since Week 13, is in a great spot.



D’Andre Swift at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Swift put up a season-best 27.7 fantasy points last week, seeing 25% of the backfield touches for Detroit. The Lions are playing for a postseason berth this week, so Swift should see plenty of work against a bad Packers run defense. Green Bay has allowed 12 or more points to enemy runners 13 times, including five who have scored more than 19 points.



Najee Harris vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I was dead wrong about Harris last week, as he gashed the Ravens for 20.3 fantasy points. I’d start him this week, as the Steelers are playing for a postseason berth and face a questionable Browns run defense. Cleveland has surrendered 18 total touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing backs, so Harris should produce in this AFC North tilt.

More Starts

Tyler Allgeier vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Miles Sanders vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Zack Moss vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Miles Sanders vs. Giants ($5,900)

Tyler Allgeier vs. Buccaneers ($5,600)

Alexander Mattison at Bears ($5,100)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Alvin Kamara vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kamara has been a sit 'em often in the second half of the season, and he'll finish as the running back sit of the week. He's failed to score more than 12.4 points in four of his last five games, and 50% of his games have resulted in single-digit points. The Panthers have allowed the fourth-fewest points to backs in the last four weeks, so Kamara is a fade for me.

Sit ‘Em



Brian Robinson vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson was a massive disappointment last week, scoring just 8.7 points despite a great matchup against the Browns. He's a fade for me this week, as the Commanders face a Cowboys team that could have something to play for in the postseason. Their defense has also allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs.



Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Patterson had a huge game last week, scoring 20.4 fantasy points against Arizona. He had not scored more than 12.2 points in his previous six games, but Tyler Allgeier is still getting a good portion of the touches. The matchup will be better if the Bucs rest some of their starters, but their defense has been tough against runners.



D’Onta Foreman at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Foreman and the Panthers were eliminated from the postseason last week, so this game in New Orleans will be for pride alone. He has failed to score more than 8.5 points in three of his last four games, as Chuba Hubbard has been the better of the two Panthers' backs. The Saints have allowed eight rushing scores to backs, so Foreman is a fade.

More Sits

Devin Singletary vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Zonovan Knight at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Raheem Mostert vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Saquon Barkley at Eagles ($8,000)

James Conner at 49ers ($6,800)

Alvin Kamara vs. Panthers ($6,600)

