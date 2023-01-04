Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Justin Jefferson at Bears

2. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Ravens

3. Stefon Diggs vs. Patriots

4. Tyreek Hill at Bills

5. Davante Adams at Chiefs (Sat.)

6. CeeDee Lamb at Commanders

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Packers

8. A.J. Brown vs. Giants

9. DK Metcalf vs. Rams

10. Tee Higgins vs. Ravens



Week 18 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



DK Metcalf vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Metcalf had a massive stink bomb last week, scoring 1.3 fantasy points in a win over the Jets. However, I'd continue to start him, as he has a great matchup in a meaningful game. The Rams have been bad against the perimeter, allowing the third-most points to the position. Metcalf beat them for 127 yards and 26.7 fantasy points in a game earlier in 2022.

Start ‘Em



Zay Jones vs. Titans (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Jones has gone cold in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 7.5 fantasy points. He'll rebound this week, though, as a plus matchup against the Titans awaits. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to perimeter receivers, and Jones beat them for 21.7 fantasy points earlier this season. Jones and Christian Kirk should both be in most lineups.



Christian Watson vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Watson has been bad in the stat sheets lately, averaging just 7.2 fantasy points in his last three games. Still, he and Allen Lazard are worth a look in a meaningful game for the Packers. The Lions, who are also playing for a playoff berth, have allowed 14 touchdown catches and the fourth-most fantasy points to enemy wide receivers this season.



Drake London vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): London posted just 9.7 fantasy points a week ago, but I'd keep the faith in the rookie. He's seen at least eight targets in four straight games, and the Buccaneers have allowed the eighth-most points to wide receivers. Tampa Bay could also decide to rest some of their starters in a game with no meaning in the postseason, so London is a flex option.

More Starts

Garrett Wilson at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

D.J. Moore at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DeVonta Smith vs. Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Drake London vs. Buccaneers ($4,900)

Brandin Cooks at Colts ($4,800)

Rashid Shaheed vs. Panthers ($4,200)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Waddle is a tough player to sit in a championship week, but I'd at least temper expectations. The Dolphins could be starting a third-stringer at quarterback, and no team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points to perimeter receivers this season. In fact, Waddle was held to a mere 5.3 points on three catches against the Men in Green in Week 5.

Sit ‘Em



Mike Williams at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chargers could decide to sit some of their starters, which makes their top fantasy options a risk. That includes Williams, who scored 16.4 points in last week's win over the Rams. This week's game in Denver is a much tougher matchup, though, as the Broncos have allowed four touchdowns and the fourth-fewest points to enemy perimeter receivers.



JuJu Smith-Schuster at Raiders (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Smith-Schuster has been tough to predict on a week-to-week basis, but he’s scored a mere 9.8 points in his last two games. He also saw just seven targets in those contests, compared to the 21 he saw in the previous two games. He’s a risk-reward flex against the Raiders, who held JuJu to a meager 6.3 points back in Week 5.



Adam Thielen at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Thielen's totals have taken a nosedive in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 4.2 points on a mere nine targets. The veteran could also be rested, as the Vikings have nothing to play for besides their postseason seed. The Bears have also been difficult on enemy wideouts, holding Thielen to a mere 27 yards and 6.7 points in Week 5.

More Sits

Chris Godwin at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Courtland Sutton vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Curtis Samuel vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets ($7,300)

Chris Godwin at Falcons ($7,200)

Mike Williams at Broncos ($6,600)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!