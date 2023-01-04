Fantasy Football Week 18 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
I only noted three wide receivers in the first run-through of the projections in Week 18. I expect two of the three options to sit out this week.
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
A knee injury knocked Hopkins out of last week's game. The issue appears severe enough to put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season.
Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots
After battling a shoulder injury from Week 12 to Week 15, Meyers appeared to be healthy heading into last week's matchup. However, he starts this week with a questionable tag with a slight step back with his shoulder injury. New England expects him to play this week.
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Samuel appeared to be close to returning last week after turning in a couple of limited practices. I left him off the early projections, thinking San Francisco wants him ready for the postseason. I'll upgrade him if his status improves later in the week.
