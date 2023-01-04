The injury news was minimal on Tuesday for obvious reasons. By the end of the week, multiple players may be rested with their teams no longer in the playoff hunt. In addition, some franchises may pull some star players early in the game. More of this information will come out over the next couple of days. The quarterback position has the most injury information early in Week 18.

Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts will turn back to Ehlinger as their quarterback in Week 18 after losing Nick Foles to a rib injury. Over his first two games, he didn’t toss a touchdown with 304 yards and one interception.

Jarrett Stidham, Las Vegas Raiders

Last week Stidham made his first NFL start in his fourth season in the NFL. His experience with Josh McDaniels paid off handsomely against a challenging 49ers defense (365 passing yards and three touchdowns). Unfortunately for Stidham, he came out of the game with a right elbow issue. I have him starting in the first edition of the projections in Week 18.

Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins

Twice this season, Teddy Bridgewater left a game with an injury, giving Thompson more playing time than expected coming into the year. Bridgewater suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand against the Patriots. Therefore, I listed Thompson as the Dolphins’ starter in Week 18.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

After losing two games without Hurts behind center, the Eagles expect their star quarterback to suit up on Sunday. Philadelphia needs a win to lock up the top seed in the NFC.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEBPAGE

WEEK 18 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: January 4, 2023

WEEK 18 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS