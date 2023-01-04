I didn't notice any impactful injury news for tight ends early in Week 18.



However, I have Evan Engram ranked high this week in a plus matchup against the Titans. Tennessee allows the fourth-most points to opposing tight ends. They've let four tight ends score 20-plus points this season, including a monster from Engram in Week 14 where he caught 11 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. That's good for 39.2 PPR points.



Darren Waller had a pretty good game against the 49ers last week (3/72/1) but I don't believe there's enough consistency in the Raiders' offense to make him much of a Week 18 play. He's a low TE1 in my rankings this week.



Updated: January 4, 2023

