The Vikings QB gets the Giants just three weeks after tossing three TDs against them.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Wild Card Round Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins vs. Giants (Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins has been a solid fantasy option at home, scoring 18-plus points in seven of nine games including five with more than 21 points. One of those games came against New York, as Cousins posted three touchdowns and 21.2 fantasy points against them back in Week 16. The Giants also have allowed 24-plus points to two QBs since Week 14.

Daniel Jones at Vikings (Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones was one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football in the postseason, posting two games with more than 20 points. One of those contests came against the Vikings, who surrendered 334 passing yards and 20.8 points to the versatile quarterback. Minnesota gave up the seventh-most points to quarterbacks this season, so Jones is a nice option.

More Starts

• Trevor Lawrence vs. Chargers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

• Daniel Jones at Vikings ($5,600)

Wild Card Round Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Prescott has been very tough to trust in recent weeks, throwing at least one interception in seven consecutive games. He’s also failed to score more than 17 points in all but two of those games. This week’s matchup against the Buccaneers isn’t terrible on paper, but Dak’s recent proneness to turnovers makes him a real risk this weekend.

Geno Smith at 49ers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith had a surprisingly solid year in fantasy land, scoring 31 total touchdowns and better than 300 points. Still, I have a hard time trusting him in what is a tough matchup in San Francisco. In two games against the NFC West rival during the regular season, Smith scored a combined 21.4 points. That includes a 6.1-point stinker against them on the road.

More Sits

• Tom Brady vs. Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

• Dak Prescott at Buccaneers ($6,000)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!