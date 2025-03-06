Fabs' 2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Wish List Has Rachaad White, Najee Harris On The Move
The 2025 NFL offseason is about to get wild. Free agents will soon begin changing teams, and blockbuster trades will be agreed upon that will shake the NFL and fantasy football worlds. All of the upcoming moves might look a lot like fantasy football leagues!
Before we get to the start of the new league year (March 12), which moves should fantasy managers “wish for” that would benefit player stats and draft values?
Here are five transactions I’d love to see. Some might be farfetched. Others are 100 percent possible based on team needs, the salary cap and potential trade compensation. With so many potential scenarios to cover, I’m going to cover each of the four major fantasy positions individually, continuing with my wish list for the running backs.
Rachaad White traded to the Las Vegas Raiders
The Buccaneers are loaded at running back with White, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker, so why not deal some of that depth for a draft pick? The Raiders would be the perfect fit, as they have a need at the position and 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. White wouldn’t cost a ton in a trade, and he would come in and be the new starter for head coach Pete Carroll.
Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly like to use their backs, so White would have no shortage of opportunities. And, if the team takes a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders in the draft, White would be a great outlet as a pass catcher. White would be a potential high-end RB2 in PPR leagues, and Irving’s stock would rise as the clear-cut featured back in Tampa.
JK Dobbins signs with the Minnesota Vikings
Dobbins is coming off a career season in Los Angeles, averaging 5.3 yards per rush while putting up 191.8 fantasy points in 13 games. He’s also still a young back at age 26, so the Chargers might want to keep him around in 2025. But, since this is a fantasy “wish list,” I’d like to see him land in Minnesota. With Aaron Jones also slated to become a free agent, the Vikings could go with a younger and more explosive running back in a top-notch offense.
As long as Dobbins can avoid injuries, which has been an issue for most of his NFL career, I could see him pushing to be a top-end No. 2 fantasy running back with the Vikings. Their cap situation is a very positive one too, so adding Dobbins is well within their means.
Najee Harris signs with the Los Angeles Chargers
If the Chargers lose Dobbins as a free agent, I think Harris would be a terrific fantasy fit to replace him. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman loves physical workhorse runners, and Harris has proven he can be just that. In his four seasons in Pittsburgh, Harris saw no fewer than 255 carries and he’s never missed a single game. Entering his age-26 season, Harris is also in the prime of his career and would certainly benefit from Roman’s system.
Harris, who finished as the RB20 last season while sharing some of the workload with Jaylen Warren, would have a real shot to be a higher-end RB2 in fantasy in Los Angeles.
Aaron Jones signs with the Denver Broncos
Jones is entering his age-30 season, so there’s certainly some concern about his career workload and a potential statistical decline in 2025. Still, he finished tied for 14th among fantasy running backs last season so there appears to be some tread left on his tires. Denver has Audric Estime on the roster, so head coach Sean Payton could decide to go with his young back to replace pending free agent Javonte Williams. However, he could also desire a veteran to take over in an offense that’s certainly on the rise with Bo Nix under center.
Jones would be a nice fit in that scenario, serving as the early-down back for Payton while sharing some of the workload with Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin. While he probably would be hard-pressed to do better than his RB14 finish from a season ago, Jones could certainly remain in the RB2 conversation behind one of the league’s best offensive lines.
Jordan Mason traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason proved last season that he can be a lead back in the NFL, as he produced good totals while Christian McCaffrey was on the sidelines. Reports suggest he could be available this offseason, and moving to the Steel City would be one of his best landing spots for fantasy purposes.
As I mentioned earlier, Harris is likely to walk so the Steelers will be looking to add a back via either free agency, a trade or the draft. Since Mason will likely come relatively cheaply, adding him as their early-down and goal-line back makes sense. In this scenario, Mason could bring back lRB2 or flex starter value in fantasy leagues.