Fabs' 2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Wish List Has Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields On The Move
The 2025 NFL offseason is about to get wild. Free agency begins soon and blockbuster trades will be agreed upon that will shake the NFL and fantasy football worlds. In fact, all of the upcoming moves might look a lot like fantasy football leagues!
Before we get to the start of the new league year (March 12), which moves should fantasy managers “wish for” that would benefit not only player stats but also draft values?
Here are five transactions I’d love to see. Some might be farfetched, while others are 100 percent possible based on team needs, the salary cap and potential trade compensation. With so many potential scenarios, I’m going to cover each of the four major fantasy positions individually, starting with my own personal wish list for the quarterbacks.
Aaron Rodgers signs with the Minnesota Vikings
This is a pie-in-the-sky scenario, but I’d love to see Rodgers sign with the Vikings (much like Brett Favre did after he faltered with the Jets) and make a Super Bowl run. If Sam Darnold can post a top-10 fantasy finish in this offense, imagine what Rodgers could do with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
There are some other (negative) factors in play here, however, none more than what the Vikes would do with J.J. McCarthy. Also, it would be tough for Rodgers to recruit his BFF, Davante Adams, when the Vikings are already so loaded at wideout.
Sam Darnold signs with the New York Giants
No matter where Darnold lands if it isn’t back in Minnesota (and it isn’t in the scenario I have laid out), his fantasy value is going to take a hit at some level. So, I’d like to see him land in a place where his fantasy draft stock doesn’t go completely in the tank. Enter the Giants, who have an obvious need at quarterback and possess some good, young offensive talent in the form of Malik Nabers, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Wan’Dale Robinson, and Theo Johnson.
The G-Men wouldn’t take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft after signing Darnold, so they could use their draft capital to add more weapons and improve on their lackluster offensive line. Darnold would be in the QB2 conversation in fantasy drafts.
Justin Fields signs with the New York Jets
The Giants aren’t the only team in New York that needs a new quarterback. The Jets, after parting ways with Rodgers, are also in the mix. They could decide to draft one at No. 7 in April, but I’d like to see them add Fields. He’s still young at 26, and Fields has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback in the very recent past. He also played his college football at Ohio State, where his top wide receiver was … current Jets wideout Garrett Wilson.
Fields would also have a talented young running back in Breece Hall beside him in the Jets backfield, not to mention four picks in the top 109 (and eight overall) in the NFL draft. That could help them improve their offensive line and possibly add more playmakers on offense. In this scenario, Fields would have top-12 fantasy potential among quarterbacks in 2025. He also wouldn’t need to develop a rapport with Wilson, who benefits as well.
Kirk Cousins signs with the Cleveland Browns
Cousins is under contract with the Atlanta Falcons, and there have been reports that the team is fine with keeping him as a backup to Michael Penix Jr. However, cutting or trading Cousins after June 1st would save them $15,000,000 per Spotrac. If this scenario comes to fruition, Cleveland would be a nice fantasy landing spot for the veteran quarterback.
Cousins didn’t look great last season and he’s entering his age-37 campaign, but I think he could do relatively well in the offense of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Remember, Cousins was the quarterback in Minnesota when Stefanski was the offensive coordinator for eight games. Who knows when Deshaun Watson (Achilles) will return to action. This move would give the Browns a veteran quarterback who could post some decent totals.
Russell Wilson signs with the Las Vegas Raiders
Wilson going to the Raiders, who are flush with money and need a quarterback, makes too much sense to not be in consideration. After all, his former head coach in Seattle, Pete Carroll, is now the main man in Las Vegas. Wilson isn't what he once was in fantasy leagues, but he can still be a viable QB2 amd matchup-based starter. The Raiders also have a ton of money under the salary cap, so the team could add help both at receiver and on the offensive line.
In this scenario, the Silver & Black could still draft a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft (maybe Colorado's Shedeur Sanders) and let him sit and learn behind Wilson as a rookie.