Fabs' 2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Wish List Has Kyle Pitts, Evan Engram On The Move
The 2025 NFL offseason is about to get wild. Free agents will begin changing teams, and blockbuster deals will be agreed upon. In fact, all of the upcoming moves might look a lot like fantasy football leagues!
Before we get to the start of the new league year (March 12), which moves should fantasy managers “wish for” that would benefit not only player stats but also draft values?
Here are five transactions I’d love to see. Some might be farfetched, while others are 100 percent possible based on team needs, the salary cap and potential trade compensation. With so many potential scenarios to cover, I’m going to cover each of the four major fantasy positions individually, continuing with my wish list for the tight ends.
Kyle Pitts traded to the Indianapolis Colts
Pitts has been a massive disappointment in the NFL and fantasy football, so a change of scenery could be a good thing. The Colts need a tight end, and Pitts likely wouldn’t be an overly costly acquisition in terms of trade value since his level of production has been less than stellar. In Indianapolis, Pitts would join another former Florida Gator in Anthony Richardson. This sort of move wouldn’t make Pitts an instant No. 1 tight end in fantasy drafts, but he would be more attractive as a late-round pick and potentially a bargain.
Evan Engram signs with the Los Angeles Chargers
Engram has one more year on his current contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he’s coming off an injury-plagued season and had shoulder surgery in December. If the team decides to release Engram after June 1, it would save more than $10 million based on data at Spotrac. In this scenario, Engram would become a free agent and sign with a Chargers team that could use an upgrade at tight end. Remember, Bolts' offensive coordinator Greg Roman had a lot of statistical success with tight ends in his systems over the years.
In Los Angeles, Engram would be a surefire No. 1 fantasy tight end and worth a middle to late-round pick. His absence from the Jaguars roster would also open up an opportunity for Brenton Strange to step in and become a starter … and a potential fantasy sleeper pick.
Michael Mayer traded to the New Orleans Saints
Mayer was considered one of the top tight end prospects in the league just two seasons ago, but the Raiders adding Brock Bowers acted as a deathblow to his fantasy value. So, in this scenario, he would be dealt to the Saints and serve as the team's new No. 1 tight end. With Juwan Johnson heading to free agency, it's a good fit. Plus, Derek Carr likes to throw to his tight ends.
The other positive here is that new head coach Kellen Moore likes to use tight ends in his offense, whether it's been Jason Witten, Dalton Schultz or Dallas Goedert. Mayer would be a very draftable asset in fantasy leagues, making him a viable TE2 ... rather than useless if he stays in Sin City.
Zach Ertz signs with the Denver Broncos
Ertz continues to defy Father Time. He posted a TE7 finish last season at the age of 33. He was also eighth in targets at the position, and he won’t cost much in terms of the cap (he made $3 million last year with the Commanders). I like him as a fit in Denver, where he would become a reliable option in the passing game for their young quarterback, Bo Nix, much like he was for Jayden Daniels a season ago. Ertz would also be in an offense under head coach Sean Payton that has aided the value of fantasy tight ends in the past.
With Ertz leaving Washington, the Commanders can move to Ben Sinnott as their new starting tight end, too. In this scenario, Sinnott would become an instant sleeper in fantasy drafts.
Mike Gesicki signs with the Atlanta Falcons
With Pitts gone (based on my above scenario), the Falcons would be in the market for a tight end. Enter Gesicki, who has become a hired gun of sorts, playing for three different teams in the last three years. He quietly had a nice season with the Bengals in 2024, as he finished with 65 catches and 665 yards. With a young field general in Michael Penix Jr. under center, Gesicki could be a nice security blanket and worth a late pick in fantasy.