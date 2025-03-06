Fabs' 2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Wish List Has Keenan Allen, Cooper Kupp On The Move
The 2025 NFL offseason is about to get wild. Free agents will soon begin changing teams, and blockbuster deals will be agreed upon that will shake the NFL and fantasy football worlds. In fact, all of the upcoming moves might look a lot like fantasy football leagues!
Before we get to the start of the new league year (March 12), which moves should fantasy managers “wish for” that would benefit not only player stats but also draft values?
Here are five transactions I’d love to see. Some are farfetched. Others are 100 percent possible based on team needs, the salary cap and potential trade compensation. With so many potential scenarios to cover, I’m going to cover each of the four major fantasy positions individually, continuing with my own personal wish list for the wide receivers.
Keenan Allen signs with the Los Angeles Rams
With Kupp gone from the roster, the Rams will be looking to add another wideout to fill the void. Allen would be a perfect fit. While he’s older than Kupp … Allen turns 33 this spring … he hasn’t shown signs of his skills breaking down. In fact, a move to Los Angeles, where he would replace Kupp as the main slot receiver, would increase his fantasy stock.
Matthew Stafford has had plenty of success in his career throwing to the slot receivers. So, Allen in the offense of coach Sean McVay sure would make for a potential marriage made in fantasy football heaven.
Chris Godwin signs with the Las Vegas Raiders
Godwin was one of the top wideouts in fantasy football this past season, but a gruesome ankle injury cut his year short. Jalen McMillan emerged as a strong option for Baker Mayfield in his absence, so the Buccaneers could decide the part ways with the veteran.
The Raiders have a huge need at wide receiver and a lot of money to spend based on their cap totals, so adding Godwin makes a lot of sense. Not only does he fill a need, but the veteran also has a relationship with minority team owner Tom Brady. Las Vegas does have Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, but Godwin would see plenty of chances in Sin City. In fact, with the right quarterback under center, he could be a solid WR2 in fantasy land.
Davante Adams signs with the San Francisco 49ers
Adams, who was released by the New York Jets, will be a popular name on the free-agent market. While I would love to see him stay with Aaron Rodgers, I'm not sure that is possible. So, what if the Niners, who just traded Deebo Samuel Sr., also dealt Brandon Aiyuk (for fantasy purposes, let's send him to the Pittsburgh Steelers). That would allow them to sign Adams to be their new No. 1 wideout.
In this scenario, Adams would remain a top-end fantasy option while playing alongside Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and tight end George Kittle in a re-built Niners offense. This would be a great move for the value of Brock Purdy, too.
Stefon Diggs signs with the New England Patriots
Diggs is entering his age-31 season and coming off a serious knee injury, so chances are he won’t re-emerge as an elite fantasy player. Still, landing with a franchise like the Patriots, who lack an alpha at the position, would give Diggs a chance to retain some of his value in drafts. Remember, he did average a very respectable 15.2 points per game last season before getting hurt. DeMario Douglas led the team in 2024 … at 8.7 points a game.
New England has the most money in the league to spend based on Spotrac’s cap totals, and Diggs could push past Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Kendrick Bourne to become the top option in the Patriots offense for Drake Maye. This move makes a lot of sense.
Cooper Kupp traded to the Dallas Cowboys
Kupp's time as an elite fantasy starter is likely over, but he could still bring value to the right team. Enter the Cowboys, who will need a receiver to replace Brandin Cooks (also slated to be a free agent). While Kupp will be entering his age-32 season, going to Dallas could be his best path to fantasy value.
If the Cowboys go the free-agent route to add a receiver instead, I’d like to see them add a player like Hollywood Brown instead of Kupp… but Brown would cost more to sign, and we all know that Jerry Jones is a penny-pinching miser when it comes to spending on free agents.