2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Running Back Rankings: Ashton Jeanty In The Top 3
With the month of July comes an influx of dynasty startup draft chatter. After all, the start of the summer months means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters look, who could end up where on team depth charts and in turn, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team … you build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings are primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Derrick Henry, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Henry in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and haven’t hit their primes.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league running back rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Dynasty League Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
5
23
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
8
23
3
Ashton Jeanty
LV
8
21
4
De'Vone Achane
MIA
12
23
5
Omarion Hampton
LAC
12
22
6
Saquon Barkley
PHI
9
28
7
Bucky Irving
TB
9
23
8
Breece Hall
NYJ
9
24
9
Jonathan Taylor
IND
11
26
10
Kyren Williams
LAR
8
25
11
Kenneth Walker
SEA
8
24
12
James Cook
BUF
7
26
13
Chase Brown
CIN
10
25
14
Josh Jacobs
GB
5
27
15
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
9
21
16
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
14
21
17
Derrick Henry
BAL
7
31
18
Christian McCaffrey
SF
14
29
19
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
14
26
20
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
5
22
21
RJ Harvey
DEN
12
24
22
Alvin Kamara
NO
11
30
23
Joe Mixon
HOU
6
29
24
David Montgomery
DET
8
28
25
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
8
26
26
Isiah Pacheco
KC
10
26
27
D'Andre Swift
CHI
5
26
28
James Conner
ARI
8
30
29
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
14
25
30
Tony Pollard
TEN
10
28
31
Trey Benson
ARI
8
22
32
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
12
26
33
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
8
24
34
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
14
27
35
Jordan Mason
MIN
6
26
36
Isaac Guerendo
SF
14
25
37
Cam Skattebo
NYG
14
23
38
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
6
30
39
Najee Harris
LAC
12
27
40
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
8
22
41
Jaylen Warren
PIT
5
26
42
Rachaad White
TB
9
26
43
Tank Bigsby
JAC
8
24
44
Tyjae Spears
TEN
10
24
45
Javonte Williams
DAL
10
25
46
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
12
26
47
Jaydon Blue
DAL
10
21
48
Braelon Allen
NYJ
9
21
49
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
5
24
50
Blake Corum
LAR
8
24
51
Ray Davis
BUF
7
25
52
Kendre Miller
NO
11
23
53
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
5
25
54
Jaylen Wright
MIA
12
22
55
Devin Neal
NO
11
22
56
Jordan James
SF
14
21
57
Rico Dowdle
CAR
14
27
58
Dylan Sampson
CLE
9
21
59
DJ Giddens
IND
11
22
60
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
14
22
61
Jerome Ford
CLE
9
26
62
Audric Estime
DEN
12
22
63
Woody Marks
HOU
6
24
64
Trevor Etienne
CAR
14
21
65
Will Shipley
PHI
9
22
66
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
12
25
67
Austin Ekeler
WAS
12
30
68
Roschon Johnson
CHI
5
24
69
Jarquez Hunter
LAR
8
22
70
Tahj Brooks
CIN
10
23
71
Kyle Monangal
CHI
5
23
72
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
12
21
73
Devin Singletary
NYG
14
28
74
Zack Moss
CIN
10
27
75
Elijah Mitchell
KC
10
27
76
Brashard Smith
KC
10
22
77
Antonio Gibson
NE
14
27
78
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
9
23
79
Justice Hill
BAL
7
27
80
Nick Chubb
HOU
6
29