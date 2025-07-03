SI

2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Running Back Rankings: Ashton Jeanty In The Top 3

Michael Fabiano

Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty will be one of the most valuable players in dynasty startup drafts this season.
With the month of July comes an influx of dynasty startup draft chatter. After all, the start of the summer months means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters look, who could end up where on team depth charts and in turn, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team … you build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings are primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Derrick Henry, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Henry in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and haven’t hit their primes.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league running back rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Dynasty League Rankings

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

5

23

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

8

23

3

Ashton Jeanty

LV

8

21

4

De'Vone Achane

MIA

12

23

5

Omarion Hampton

LAC

12

22

6

Saquon Barkley

PHI

9

28

7

Bucky Irving

TB

9

23

8

Breece Hall

NYJ

9

24

9

Jonathan Taylor

IND

11

26

10

Kyren Williams

LAR

8

25

11

Kenneth Walker

SEA

8

24

12

James Cook

BUF

7

26

13

Chase Brown

CIN

10

25

14

Josh Jacobs

GB

5

27

15

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

9

21

16

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

14

21

17

Derrick Henry

BAL

7

31

18

Christian McCaffrey

SF

14

29

19

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

14

26

20

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

5

22

21

RJ Harvey

DEN

12

24

22

Alvin Kamara

NO

11

30

23

Joe Mixon

HOU

6

29

24

David Montgomery

DET

8

28

25

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

8

26

26

Isiah Pacheco

KC

10

26

27

D'Andre Swift

CHI

5

26

28

James Conner

ARI

8

30

29

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

14

25

30

Tony Pollard

TEN

10

28

31

Trey Benson

ARI

8

22

32

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

12

26

33

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

8

24

34

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

14

27

35

Jordan Mason

MIN

6

26

36

Isaac Guerendo

SF

14

25

37

Cam Skattebo

NYG

14

23

38

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

6

30

39

Najee Harris

LAC

12

27

40

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

8

22

41

Jaylen Warren

PIT

5

26

42

Rachaad White

TB

9

26

43

Tank Bigsby

JAC

8

24

44

Tyjae Spears

TEN

10

24

45

Javonte Williams

DAL

10

25

46

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

12

26

47

Jaydon Blue

DAL

10

21

48

Braelon Allen

NYJ

9

21

49

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

5

24

50

Blake Corum

LAR

8

24

51

Ray Davis

BUF

7

25

52

Kendre Miller

NO

11

23

53

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

5

25

54

Jaylen Wright

MIA

12

22

55

Devin Neal

NO

11

22

56

Jordan James

SF

14

21

57

Rico Dowdle

CAR

14

27

58

Dylan Sampson

CLE

9

21

59

DJ Giddens

IND

11

22

60

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

14

22

61

Jerome Ford

CLE

9

26

62

Audric Estime

DEN

12

22

63

Woody Marks

HOU

6

24

64

Trevor Etienne

CAR

14

21

65

Will Shipley

PHI

9

22

66

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

12

25

67

Austin Ekeler

WAS

12

30

68

Roschon Johnson

CHI

5

24

69

Jarquez Hunter

LAR

8

22

70

Tahj Brooks

CIN

10

23

71

Kyle Monangal

CHI

5

23

72

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

12

21

73

Devin Singletary

NYG

14

28

74

Zack Moss

CIN

10

27

75

Elijah Mitchell

KC

10

27

76

Brashard Smith

KC

10

22

77

Antonio Gibson

NE

14

27

78

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

9

23

79

Justice Hill

BAL

7

27

80

Nick Chubb

HOU

6

29

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

