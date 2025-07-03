2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Wide Receiver Rankings: Amon-Ra St. Brown In The Top 5
With the month of July (time flies, huh) comes an influx of dynasty startup draft chatter. After all, the start of the summer months means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters look, who could end up where on team depth charts and in turn, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team … you build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings are primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Mike Evans, who’ll be 31 this season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Travis Hunter and Rome Odunze in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Evans in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and haven’t yet hit their primes.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings
All Positions: Top 200 | QBs | RBs | TEs | Ks | DSTs
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
10
25
2
Justin Jefferson
MIN
6
26
3
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
10
26
4
Malik Nabers
NYG
14
22
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
8
25
6
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
8
22
7
Puka Nacua
LAR
8
24
8
Drake London
ATL
5
24
9
Nico Collins
HOU
6
26
10
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
9
25
11
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
8
23
12
Rashee Rice
KC
10
25
13
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
8
23
14
Ladd McConkey
LAC
12
23
15
A.J. Brown
PHI
9
28
16
Tee Higgins
CIN
10
26
17
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
14
22
18
Rome Odunze
CHI
5
23
19
Travis Hunter
JAC
8
22
20
Devonta Smith
PHI
9
26
21
Xavier Worthy
KC
10
22
22
Zay Flowers
BAL
7
24
23
DK Metcalf
PIT
5
27
24
Terry McLaurin
WAS
12
29
25
Chris Olave
NO
11
25
26
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
12
26
27
Jameson Williams
DET
8
24
28
Jordan Addison
MIN
6
23
29
D.J. Moore
CHI
5
28
30
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
9
26
31
Emeka Egbuka
TB
9
22
32
George Pickens
DAL
10
24
33
Tyreek Hill
MIA
12
31
34
Mike Evans
TB
9
32
35
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
14
27
36
Jayden Reed
GB
5
25
37
Chris Godwin
TB
9
29
38
Matthew Golden
GB
5
22
39
Ricky Pearsall
SF
14
25
40
Davante Adams
LAR
8
32
41
Courtland Sutton
DEN
12
29
42
Tre Harris
LAC
12
23
43
Jayden Higgins
HOU
6
22
44
Jakobi Meyers
LV
8
28
45
Khalil Shakir
BUF
7
25
46
Luther Burden III
CHI
5
21
47
Jauan Jennings
SF
14
28
48
Josh Downs
IND
11
24
49
Keon Coleman
BUF
7
22
50
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
11
27
51
Calvin Ridley
TEN
10
30
52
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
12
29
53
Tank Dell
HOU
6
25
54
Jack Bech
LV
8
22
55
Jalen McMillan
TB
9
23
56
Stefon Diggs
NE
14
31
57
Kyle Williams
NE
14
22
58
Jalen Royals
KC
10
22
59
Christian Kirk
HOU
6
28
60
Pat Bryant
DEN
12
22
61
Jaylin Noel
HOU
6
23
62
Darnell Mooney
ATL
5
27
63
Rashid Shaheed
NO
11
27
64
Rashod Bateman
BAL
7
25
65
Cedric Tillman
CLE
9
25
66
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
12
23
67
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
14
24
68
Cooper Kupp
SEA
8
32
69
Hollywood Brown
KC
10
28
70
Adonai Mitchell
IND
11
22
71
Tory Horton
SEA
8
22
72
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
10
22
73
Romeo Doubs
GB
5
25
74
Tai Felton
MIN
6
22
75
Chimere Dike
TEN
10
23
76
Savion Williams
GB
5
23
77
Xavier Legette
CAR
14
24
78
Quentin Johnston
LAC
12
24
79
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
5
24
80
Jalen Coker
CAR
14
23