2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Wide Receiver Rankings: Amon-Ra St. Brown In The Top 5

Michael Fabiano

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown finished third in fantasy points among wide receivers last season.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown finished third in fantasy points among wide receivers last season.

With the month of July (time flies, huh) comes an influx of dynasty startup draft chatter. After all, the start of the summer months means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters look, who could end up where on team depth charts and in turn, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team … you build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings are primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Mike Evans, who’ll be 31 this season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Travis Hunter and Rome Odunze in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Evans in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and haven’t yet hit their primes.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

10

25

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

6

26

3

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

10

26

4

Malik Nabers

NYG

14

22

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

8

25

6

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

8

22

7

Puka Nacua

LAR

8

24

8

Drake London

ATL

5

24

9

Nico Collins

HOU

6

26

10

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

9

25

11

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

8

23

12

Rashee Rice

KC

10

25

13

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

8

23

14

Ladd McConkey

LAC

12

23

15

A.J. Brown

PHI

9

28

16

Tee Higgins

CIN

10

26

17

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

14

22

18

Rome Odunze

CHI

5

23

19

Travis Hunter

JAC

8

22

20

Devonta Smith

PHI

9

26

21

Xavier Worthy

KC

10

22

22

Zay Flowers

BAL

7

24

23

DK Metcalf

PIT

5

27

24

Terry McLaurin

WAS

12

29

25

Chris Olave

NO

11

25

26

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

12

26

27

Jameson Williams

DET

8

24

28

Jordan Addison

MIN

6

23

29

D.J. Moore

CHI

5

28

30

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

9

26

31

Emeka Egbuka

TB

9

22

32

George Pickens

DAL

10

24

33

Tyreek Hill

MIA

12

31

34

Mike Evans

TB

9

32

35

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

14

27

36

Jayden Reed

GB

5

25

37

Chris Godwin

TB

9

29

38

Matthew Golden

GB

5

22

39

Ricky Pearsall

SF

14

25

40

Davante Adams

LAR

8

32

41

Courtland Sutton

DEN

12

29

42

Tre Harris

LAC

12

23

43

Jayden Higgins

HOU

6

22

44

Jakobi Meyers

LV

8

28

45

Khalil Shakir

BUF

7

25

46

Luther Burden III

CHI

5

21

47

Jauan Jennings

SF

14

28

48

Josh Downs

IND

11

24

49

Keon Coleman

BUF

7

22

50

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

11

27

51

Calvin Ridley

TEN

10

30

52

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

12

29

53

Tank Dell

HOU

6

25

54

Jack Bech

LV

8

22

55

Jalen McMillan

TB

9

23

56

Stefon Diggs

NE

14

31

57

Kyle Williams

NE

14

22

58

Jalen Royals

KC

10

22

59

Christian Kirk

HOU

6

28

60

Pat Bryant

DEN

12

22

61

Jaylin Noel

HOU

6

23

62

Darnell Mooney

ATL

5

27

63

Rashid Shaheed

NO

11

27

64

Rashod Bateman

BAL

7

25

65

Cedric Tillman

CLE

9

25

66

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

12

23

67

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

14

24

68

Cooper Kupp

SEA

8

32

69

Hollywood Brown

KC

10

28

70

Adonai Mitchell

IND

11

22

71

Tory Horton

SEA

8

22

72

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

10

22

73

Romeo Doubs

GB

5

25

74

Tai Felton

MIN

6

22

75

Chimere Dike

TEN

10

23

76

Savion Williams

GB

5

23

77

Xavier Legette

CAR

14

24

78

Quentin Johnston

LAC

12

24

79

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

5

24

80

Jalen Coker

CAR

14

23

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

