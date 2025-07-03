SI

2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Quarterback Rankings: Jayden Daniels In The Top 3

Michael Fabiano

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is coming off one of the best fantasy seasons of all time among rookie quarterbacks.
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is coming off one of the best fantasy seasons of all time among rookie quarterbacks. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With the month of July (time flies huh?) comes an influx of dynasty startup draft chatter. After all, the start of the summer months means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters look, who could end up where on team depth charts and in turn, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team … you build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you.  

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings are primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Baker Mayfield, who’ll be 30 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and Drake Maye in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Mayfield in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the earlier 20s and haven’t hit their career primes.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league quarterback rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Dynasty League Rankings

Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Josh Allen

BUF

7

29

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

7

28

3

Jayden Daniels

WAS

12

24

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

9

27

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

10

28

6

Patrick Mahomes

KC

10

30

7

Kyler Murray

ARI

8

28

8

Caleb Williams

CHI

5

23

9

Bo Nix

DEN

12

25

10

Drake Maye

NE

14

23

11

Justin Herbert

LAC

12

27

12

C.J. Stroud

HOU

6

23

13

Jordan Love

GB

5

26

14

Brock Purdy

SF

14

25

15

Baker Mayfield

TB

9

30

16

Jared Goff

DET

8

30

17

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

8

25

18

Cam Ward

TEN

10

23

19

Dak Prescott

DAL

10

32

20

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

6

22

21

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

5

25

22

Justin Fields

NYJ

9

26

23

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

12

27

24

Bryce Young

CAR

14

24

25

Jaxson Dart

NYG

14

22

26

Anthony Richardson

IND

11

23

27

Sam Darnold

SEA

8

28

28

Tyler Shough

NO

11

26

29

Geno Smith

LV

8

34

30

Jalen Milroe

SEA

8

23

31

Matthew Stafford

LAR

8

37

32

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

9

23

33

Russell Wilson

NYG

14

36

34

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

5

41

35

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

9

24

36

Daniel Jones

IND

11

28

37

Kirk Cousins

ATL

5

37

38

Will Howard

PIT

5

24

39

Will Levis

TEN

10

26

40

Spencer Rattler

NO

11

25

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY