2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Quarterback Rankings: Jayden Daniels In The Top 3
With the month of July (time flies huh?) comes an influx of dynasty startup draft chatter. After all, the start of the summer months means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters look, who could end up where on team depth charts and in turn, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team … you build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings are primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Baker Mayfield, who’ll be 30 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and Drake Maye in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Mayfield in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the earlier 20s and haven’t hit their career primes.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league quarterback rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Dynasty League Rankings
Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Josh Allen
BUF
7
29
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
7
28
3
Jayden Daniels
WAS
12
24
4
Jalen Hurts
PHI
9
27
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
10
28
6
Patrick Mahomes
KC
10
30
7
Kyler Murray
ARI
8
28
8
Caleb Williams
CHI
5
23
9
Bo Nix
DEN
12
25
10
Drake Maye
NE
14
23
11
Justin Herbert
LAC
12
27
12
C.J. Stroud
HOU
6
23
13
Jordan Love
GB
5
26
14
Brock Purdy
SF
14
25
15
Baker Mayfield
TB
9
30
16
Jared Goff
DET
8
30
17
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
8
25
18
Cam Ward
TEN
10
23
19
Dak Prescott
DAL
10
32
20
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
6
22
21
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
5
25
22
Justin Fields
NYJ
9
26
23
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
12
27
24
Bryce Young
CAR
14
24
25
Jaxson Dart
NYG
14
22
26
Anthony Richardson
IND
11
23
27
Sam Darnold
SEA
8
28
28
Tyler Shough
NO
11
26
29
Geno Smith
LV
8
34
30
Jalen Milroe
SEA
8
23
31
Matthew Stafford
LAR
8
37
32
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
9
23
33
Russell Wilson
NYG
14
36
34
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
5
41
35
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
9
24
36
Daniel Jones
IND
11
28
37
Kirk Cousins
ATL
5
37
38
Will Howard
PIT
5
24
39
Will Levis
TEN
10
26
40
Spencer Rattler
NO
11
25