2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Tight End Rankings: Trey McBride Trails Brock Bowers
With the month of July comes an influx of dynasty startup draft chatter. After all, the start of the summer months means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters look, who could end up where on team depth charts and, in turn, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team … you build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings are primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 36 in October, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Dalton Kincaid in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and haven’t yet hit their primes.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Dynasty Startup Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Brock Bowers
LV
8
22
2
Trey McBride
ARI
8
25
3
Sam LaPorta
DET
8
24
4
Tyler Warren
IND
11
23
5
Colston Loveland
CHI
5
21
6
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
6
28
7
George Kittle
SF
14
31
8
David Njoku
CLE
9
29
9
Tucker Kraft
GB
5
24
10
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
7
25
11
Jake Ferguson
DAL
10
26
12
Mark Andrews
BAL
7
30
13
Kyle Pitts
ATL
5
24
14
Travis Kelce
KC
10
35
15
Evan Engram
DEN
12
31
16
Isaiah Likely
BAL
7
25
17
Mason Taylor
NYJ
9
21
18
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
8
22
19
Cade Otton
TB
9
26
20
Elijah Arroyo
SEA
8
22
21
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
9
22
22
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
5
26
23
Hunter Henry
NE
14
30
24
Dallas Goedert
PHI
9
30
25
Brenton Strange
JAC
8
24
26
Jonnu Smith
PIT
5
30
27
Ben Sinnott
WAS
12
23
28
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
14
22
29
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
10
26
30
Theo Johnson
NYG
14
24
31
Cole Kmet
CHI
5
26
32
Mike Gesicki
CIN
10
29
33
Dalton Schultz
HOU
6
29
34
Noah Gray
KC
10
26
35
Luke Musgrave
GB
5
25
36
Michael Mayer
LV
8
24
37
Juwan Johnson
NO
11
29
38
Noah Fant
SEA
8
27
39
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
12
22
40
Gunnar Helm
TEN
10
23