2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Tight End Rankings: Trey McBride Trails Brock Bowers

Michael Fabiano

Cardinals TE Trey McBride (85) finished last season with 111 catches and nearly 250 fantasy points.
With the month of July comes an influx of dynasty startup draft chatter. After all, the start of the summer months means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters look, who could end up where on team depth charts and, in turn, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team … you build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings are primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 36 in October, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Dalton Kincaid in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and haven’t yet hit their primes.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Dynasty Startup Rankings

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Brock Bowers

LV

8

22

2

Trey McBride

ARI

8

25

3

Sam LaPorta

DET

8

24

4

Tyler Warren

IND

11

23

5

Colston Loveland

CHI

5

21

6

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

6

28

7

George Kittle

SF

14

31

8

David Njoku

CLE

9

29

9

Tucker Kraft

GB

5

24

10

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

7

25

11

Jake Ferguson

DAL

10

26

12

Mark Andrews

BAL

7

30

13

Kyle Pitts

ATL

5

24

14

Travis Kelce

KC

10

35

15

Evan Engram

DEN

12

31

16

Isaiah Likely

BAL

7

25

17

Mason Taylor

NYJ

9

21

18

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

8

22

19

Cade Otton

TB

9

26

20

Elijah Arroyo

SEA

8

22

21

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

9

22

22

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

5

26

23

Hunter Henry

NE

14

30

24

Dallas Goedert

PHI

9

30

25

Brenton Strange

JAC

8

24

26

Jonnu Smith

PIT

5

30

27

Ben Sinnott

WAS

12

23

28

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

14

22

29

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

10

26

30

Theo Johnson

NYG

14

24

31

Cole Kmet

CHI

5

26

32

Mike Gesicki

CIN

10

29

33

Dalton Schultz

HOU

6

29

34

Noah Gray

KC

10

26

35

Luke Musgrave

GB

5

25

36

Michael Mayer

LV

8

24

37

Juwan Johnson

NO

11

29

38

Noah Fant

SEA

8

27

39

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

12

22

40

Gunnar Helm

TEN

10

23

