2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Tight End Rankings: Colston Loveland In The Top 10
The end of the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, which players will face off against which teams and when, and ultimately, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
That means will have all the information we need to determine potential values in fantasy football dynasty leagues.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists ... so there's a lengthy commitment. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft is primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 35 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Dalton Kincaid in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Kelce in dynasty due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t yet hit their primes.
With that said, here’s my updated 2025 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Dynasty Startup Rankings
Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Brock Bowers
LV
8
22
2
Trey McBride
ARI
8
25
3
Sam LaPorta
DET
8
24
4
Tyler Warren
IND
11
23
5
Colston Loveland
CHI
5
21
6
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
6
28
7
George Kittle
SF
14
31
8
David Njoku
CLE
9
29
9
Tucker Kraft
GB
5
24
10
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
7
25
11
Mark Andrews
BAL
7
30
12
Jake Ferguson
DAL
10
26
13
Evan Engram
DEN
12
31
14
Kyle Pitts
ATL
5
24
15
Travis Kelce
KC
10
35
16
Mason Taylor
NYJ
9
21
17
Isaiah Likely
BAL
7
25
18
Jonnu Smith
MIA
12
30
19
Elijah Arroyo
SEA
8
22
20
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
5
26
21
Dallas Goedert
PHI
9
30
22
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
9
22
23
Cade Otton
TB
9
26
24
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
8
22
25
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
14
22
26
Cole Kmet
CHI
5
26
27
Hunter Henry
NE
14
30
28
Mike Gesicki
CIN
10
29
29
Ben Sinnott
WAS
12
23
30
Brenton Strange
JAC
8
24
31
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
10
26
32
Theo Johnson
NYG
14
24
33
Dalton Schultz
HOU
6
29
34
Noah Gray
KC
10
26
35
Luke Musgrave
GB
5
25
36
Michael Mayer
LV
8
24
37
Juwan Johnson
NO
11
29
38
Noah Fant
SEA
8
27
39
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
12
22
40
Tyler Higbee
LAR
8
32