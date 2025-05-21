SI

2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Tight End Rankings: Colston Loveland In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Bears TE Colston Loveland was the 10th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The end of the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, which players will face off against which teams and when, and ultimately,  what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

That means will have all the information we need to determine potential values in fantasy football dynasty leagues.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists ... so there's a lengthy commitment. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.  

The difference between these rankings and redraft is primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 35 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Dalton Kincaid in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Kelce in dynasty due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t yet hit their primes.

With that said, here’s my updated 2025 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Dynasty Startup Rankings

Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Brock Bowers

LV

8

22

2

Trey McBride

ARI

8

25

3

Sam LaPorta

DET

8

24

4

Tyler Warren

IND

11

23

5

Colston Loveland

CHI

5

21

6

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

6

28

7

George Kittle

SF

14

31

8

David Njoku

CLE

9

29

9

Tucker Kraft

GB

5

24

10

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

7

25

11

Mark Andrews

BAL

7

30

12

Jake Ferguson

DAL

10

26

13

Evan Engram

DEN

12

31

14

Kyle Pitts

ATL

5

24

15

Travis Kelce

KC

10

35

16

Mason Taylor

NYJ

9

21

17

Isaiah Likely

BAL

7

25

18

Jonnu Smith

MIA

12

30

19

Elijah Arroyo

SEA

8

22

20

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

5

26

21

Dallas Goedert

PHI

9

30

22

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

9

22

23

Cade Otton

TB

9

26

24

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

8

22

25

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

14

22

26

Cole Kmet

CHI

5

26

27

Hunter Henry

NE

14

30

28

Mike Gesicki

CIN

10

29

29

Ben Sinnott

WAS

12

23

30

Brenton Strange

JAC

8

24

31

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

10

26

32

Theo Johnson

NYG

14

24

33

Dalton Schultz

HOU

6

29

34

Noah Gray

KC

10

26

35

Luke Musgrave

GB

5

25

36

Michael Mayer

LV

8

24

37

Juwan Johnson

NO

11

29

38

Noah Fant

SEA

8

27

39

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

12

22

40

Tyler Higbee

LAR

8

32

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

