2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Wide Receiver Rankings: Brian Thomas Jr. In The Top 10
The end of the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, which players will face off against which teams and when, and ultimately, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
That means will have all the information we need to determine potential values in dynasty leagues.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists ... so there's a lengthy commitment. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft is primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Mike Evans, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Travis Hunter and Rome Odunze in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Evans in dynasty due to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t yet hit their prime.
With that said, here’s my updated 2025 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings
Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
10
25
2
Justin Jefferson
MIN
6
26
3
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
10
26
4
Malik Nabers
NYG
14
22
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
8
25
6
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
8
22
7
Puka Nacua
LAR
8
24
8
Nico Collins
HOU
6
26
9
Drake London
ATL
5
24
10
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
9
25
11
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
8
23
12
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
8
23
13
A.J. Brown
PHI
9
28
14
Tee Higgins
CIN
10
26
15
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
14
22
16
Travis Hunter
JAC
8
22
17
Ladd McConkey
LAC
12
23
18
Rome Odunze
CHI
5
23
19
Devonta Smith
PHI
9
26
20
Rashee Rice
KC
10
25
21
Zay Flowers
BAL
7
24
22
Chris Olave
NO
11
25
23
Jordan Addison
MIN
6
23
24
Xavier Worthy
KC
10
22
25
Terry McLaurin
WAS
12
29
26
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
12
26
27
D.K. Metcalf
PIT
5
27
28
D.J. Moore
CHI
5
28
29
Jameson Williams
DET
8
24
30
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
9
26
31
Emeka Egbuka
TB
9
22
32
Tyreek Hill
MIA
12
31
33
Mike Evans
TB
9
32
34
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
14
27
35
George Pickens
DAL
10
24
36
Jayden Reed
GB
5
25
37
Chris Godwin
TB
9
29
38
Luther Burden III
CHI
5
21
39
Matthew Golden
GB
5
22
40
Ricky Pearsall
SF
14
25
41
Davante Adams
LAR
8
32
42
Tre Harris
LAC
12
23
43
Josh Downs
IND
11
24
44
Jayden Higgins
HOU
6
22
45
Courtland Sutton
DEN
12
29
46
Jakobi Meyers
LV
8
28
47
Khalil Shakir
BUF
7
25
48
Jauan Jennings
SF
14
28
49
Keon Coleman
BUF
7
22
50
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
11
27
51
Calvin Ridley
TEN
10
30
52
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
12
29
53
Jalen McMillan
TB
9
23
54
Jack Bech
LV
8
22
55
Stefon Diggs
NE
14
31
56
Jalen Royals
KC
10
22
57
Christian Kirk
HOU
6
28
58
Rashid Shaheed
NO
11
27
59
Pat Bryant
DEN
12
22
60
Jaylin Noel
HOU
6
23
61
Darnell Mooney
ATL
5
27
62
Cooper Kupp
SEA
8
32
63
Rashod Bateman
BAL
7
25
64
Cedric Tillman
CLE
9
25
65
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
12
23
66
Hollywood Brown
KC
10
28
67
Adonai Mitchell
IND
11
22
68
Tank Dell
HOU
6
25
69
Kyle Williams
NE
14
22
70
Chimere Dike
TEN
10
23
71
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
10
22
72
Romeo Doubs
GB
5
25
73
Keenan Allen
FA
N/A
33
74
Amari Cooper
FA
N/A
31
75
Xavier Legette
CAR
14
24
76
Quentin Johnston
LAC
12
24
77
Josh Palmer
BUF
7
26
78
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
5
24
79
Jalen Coker
CAR
14
23
80
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
14
24