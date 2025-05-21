SI

2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Wide Receiver Rankings: Brian Thomas Jr. In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. was the best rookie wide receiver in fantasy football last season.
Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. was the best rookie wide receiver in fantasy football last season. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The end of the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, which players will face off against which teams and when, and ultimately,  what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

That means will have all the information we need to determine potential values in dynasty leagues.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists ... so there's a lengthy commitment. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.  

The difference between these rankings and redraft is primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Mike Evans, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Travis Hunter and Rome Odunze in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Evans in dynasty due to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t yet hit their prime.

With that said, here’s my updated 2025 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings

Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

10

25

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

6

26

3

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

10

26

4

Malik Nabers

NYG

14

22

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

8

25

6

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

8

22

7

Puka Nacua

LAR

8

24

8

Nico Collins

HOU

6

26

9

Drake London

ATL

5

24

10

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

9

25

11

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

8

23

12

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

8

23

13

A.J. Brown

PHI

9

28

14

Tee Higgins

CIN

10

26

15

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

14

22

16

Travis Hunter

JAC

8

22

17

Ladd McConkey

LAC

12

23

18

Rome Odunze

CHI

5

23

19

Devonta Smith

PHI

9

26

20

Rashee Rice

KC

10

25

21

Zay Flowers

BAL

7

24

22

Chris Olave

NO

11

25

23

Jordan Addison

MIN

6

23

24

Xavier Worthy

KC

10

22

25

Terry McLaurin

WAS

12

29

26

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

12

26

27

D.K. Metcalf

PIT

5

27

28

D.J. Moore

CHI

5

28

29

Jameson Williams

DET

8

24

30

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

9

26

31

Emeka Egbuka

TB

9

22

32

Tyreek Hill

MIA

12

31

33

Mike Evans

TB

9

32

34

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

14

27

35

George Pickens

DAL

10

24

36

Jayden Reed

GB

5

25

37

Chris Godwin

TB

9

29

38

Luther Burden III

CHI

5

21

39

Matthew Golden

GB

5

22

40

Ricky Pearsall

SF

14

25

41

Davante Adams

LAR

8

32

42

Tre Harris

LAC

12

23

43

Josh Downs

IND

11

24

44

Jayden Higgins

HOU

6

22

45

Courtland Sutton

DEN

12

29

46

Jakobi Meyers

LV

8

28

47

Khalil Shakir

BUF

7

25

48

Jauan Jennings

SF

14

28

49

Keon Coleman

BUF

7

22

50

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

11

27

51

Calvin Ridley

TEN

10

30

52

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

12

29

53

Jalen McMillan

TB

9

23

54

Jack Bech

LV

8

22

55

Stefon Diggs

NE

14

31

56

Jalen Royals

KC

10

22

57

Christian Kirk

HOU

6

28

58

Rashid Shaheed

NO

11

27

59

Pat Bryant

DEN

12

22

60

Jaylin Noel

HOU

6

23

61

Darnell Mooney

ATL

5

27

62

Cooper Kupp

SEA

8

32

63

Rashod Bateman

BAL

7

25

64

Cedric Tillman

CLE

9

25

65

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

12

23

66

Hollywood Brown

KC

10

28

67

Adonai Mitchell

IND

11

22

68

Tank Dell

HOU

6

25

69

Kyle Williams

NE

14

22

70

Chimere Dike

TEN

10

23

71

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

10

22

72

Romeo Doubs

GB

5

25

73

Keenan Allen

FA

N/A

33

74

Amari Cooper

FA

N/A

31

75

Xavier Legette

CAR

14

24

76

Quentin Johnston

LAC

12

24

77

Josh Palmer

BUF

7

26

78

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

5

24

79

Jalen Coker

CAR

14

23

80

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

14

24

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY