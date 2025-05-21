2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Quarterback Rankings: Bo Nix In The Top 10
The end of the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, which players will face off against which teams and when, and ultimately, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
That means will have all the information we need to determine potential values in dynasty leagues.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists ... so there's a lengthy commitment. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players and their long-term prospects. For example, Baker Mayfield, who’ll be 30 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and Drake Maye in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Mayfield in dynasty leagues because each of them is in their early 20s and hasn’t hit their prime.
With that said, here’s my updated 2025 dynasty start-up league quarterback rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Dynasty League Rankings
Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Josh Allen
BUF
7
29
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
7
28
3
Jayden Daniels
WAS
12
24
4
Jalen Hurts
PHI
9
27
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
10
28
6
Patrick Mahomes
KC
10
30
7
Caleb Williams
CHI
5
23
8
Bo Nix
DEN
12
25
9
Justin Herbert
LAC
12
27
10
Kyler Murray
ARI
8
28
11
C.J. Stroud
HOU
6
23
12
Drake Maye
NE
14
23
13
Jordan Love
GB
5
26
14
Brock Purdy
SF
14
25
15
Baker Mayfield
TB
9
30
16
Justin Fields
NYJ
9
26
17
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
8
25
18
Jared Goff
DET
8
30
19
Dak Prescott
DAL
10
32
20
Cam Ward
TEN
10
23
21
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
5
25
22
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
6
22
23
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
12
27
24
Bryce Young
CAR
14
24
25
Jaxson Dart
NYG
14
22
26
Anthony Richardson
IND
11
23
27
Sam Darnold
SEA
8
28
28
Tyler Shough
NO
11
26
29
Geno Smith
LV
8
34
30
Matthew Stafford
LAR
8
37
31
Russell Wilson
NYG
14
36
32
Jalen Milroe
SEA
8
23
33
Derek Carr
NO
11
34
34
Aaron Rodgers
FA
N/A
41
35
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
9
24
36
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
9
23
37
Kirk Cousins
ATL
5
37
38
Will Howard
PIT
5
24
39
Daniel Jones
IND
11
28
40
Will Levis
TEN
10
26