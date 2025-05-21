SI

2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Quarterback Rankings: Bo Nix In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Broncos QB Bo Nix is coming off one of the best fantasy football seasons among rookies quarterbacks in NFL history.
The end of the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, which players will face off against which teams and when, and ultimately, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

That means will have all the information we need to determine potential values in dynasty leagues.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists ... so there's a lengthy commitment. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.  

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players and their long-term prospects. For example, Baker Mayfield, who’ll be 30 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and Drake Maye in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Mayfield in dynasty leagues because each of them is in their early 20s and hasn’t hit their prime.

With that said, here’s my updated 2025 dynasty start-up league quarterback rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Dynasty League Rankings

Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Josh Allen

BUF

7

29

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

7

28

3

Jayden Daniels

WAS

12

24

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

9

27

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

10

28

6

Patrick Mahomes

KC

10

30

7

Caleb Williams

CHI

5

23

8

Bo Nix

DEN

12

25

9

Justin Herbert

LAC

12

27

10

Kyler Murray

ARI

8

28

11

C.J. Stroud

HOU

6

23

12

Drake Maye

NE

14

23

13

Jordan Love

GB

5

26

14

Brock Purdy

SF

14

25

15

Baker Mayfield

TB

9

30

16

Justin Fields

NYJ

9

26

17

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

8

25

18

Jared Goff

DET

8

30

19

Dak Prescott

DAL

10

32

20

Cam Ward

TEN

10

23

21

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

5

25

22

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

6

22

23

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

12

27

24

Bryce Young

CAR

14

24

25

Jaxson Dart

NYG

14

22

26

Anthony Richardson

IND

11

23

27

Sam Darnold

SEA

8

28

28

Tyler Shough

NO

11

26

29

Geno Smith

LV

8

34

30

Matthew Stafford

LAR

8

37

31

Russell Wilson

NYG

14

36

32

Jalen Milroe

SEA

8

23

33

Derek Carr

NO

11

34

34

Aaron Rodgers

FA

N/A

41

35

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

9

24

36

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

9

23

37

Kirk Cousins

ATL

5

37

38

Will Howard

PIT

5

24

39

Daniel Jones

IND

11

28

40

Will Levis

TEN

10

26

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated.

