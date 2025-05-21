2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Running Back Rankings: Jahmyr Gibbs In The Top 5
The end of the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, which players will face off against which teams and when, and ultimately, what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
That means will have all the information we need to determine potential values in dynasty leagues.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists ... so there's a lengthy commitment. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft is primarily in examining the age of the players and their long-term potential. For example, Derrick Henry, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Henry in dynasty due in large part to the fact that each of them is in their early 20s and hasn’t hit their primes.
With that said, here’s my updated 2025 dynasty startup league running back rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Dynasty League Rankings
Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
5
23
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
8
23
3
Ashton Jeanty
LV
8
21
4
De'Vone Achane
MIA
12
23
5
Saquon Barkley
PHI
9
28
6
Omarion Hampton
LAC
12
22
7
Bucky Irving
TB
9
23
8
Breece Hall
NYJ
9
24
9
Jonathan Taylor
IND
11
26
10
James Cook
BUF
7
25
11
Kyren Williams
LAR
8
25
12
Chase Brown
CIN
10
25
13
Kenneth Walker
SEA
8
24
14
Josh Jacobs
GB
5
27
15
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
9
21
16
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
14
21
17
Derrick Henry
BAL
7
31
18
Christian McCaffrey
SF
14
29
19
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
14
26
20
Alvin Kamara
NO
11
30
21
RJ Harvey
DEN
12
24
22
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
5
22
23
Joe Mixon
HOU
6
29
24
David Montgomery
DET
8
28
25
Isiah Pacheco
KC
10
26
26
D'Andre Swift
CHI
5
26
27
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
14
25
28
Tony Pollard
TEN
10
28
29
Travis Etienne
JAC
8
26
30
James Conner
ARI
8
30
31
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
12
26
32
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
8
24
33
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
14
27
34
Trey Benson
ARI
8
22
35
Jaylen Warren
PIT
5
26
36
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
8
22
37
Cam Skattebo
NYG
14
23
38
Najee Harris
LAC
12
27
39
Jordan Mason
MIN
6
26
40
J.K. Dobbins
FA
N/A
26
41
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
6
30
42
Rachaad White
TB
9
26
43
Jaydon Blue
DAL
10
21
44
Tank Bigsby
JAC
8
24
45
Tyjae Spears
TEN
10
24
46
Isaac Guerendo
SF
14
25
47
Javonte Williams
DAL
10
25
48
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
5
24
49
Blake Corum
LAR
8
24
50
Ray Davis
BUF
7
25
51
Kendre Miller
NO
11
23
52
Braelon Allen
NYJ
9
21
53
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
5
25
54
Jaylen Wright
MIA
12
22
55
Audric Estime
DEN
12
22
56
Devin Neal
NO
11
22
57
Rico Dowdle
CAR
14
27
58
Dylan Sampson
CLE
9
21
59
Jordan James
SF
14
21
60
DJ Giddens
IND
11
22
61
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
14
22
62
Jerome Ford
CLE
9
26
63
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
12
25
64
Woody Marks
HOU
6
24
65
Trevor Etienne
CAR
14
21
66
Austin Ekeler
WAS
12
30
67
Nick Chubb
FA
N/A
29
68
Roschon Johnson
CHI
5
24
69
Jarquez Hunter
LAR
8
22
70
Zack Moss
CIN
10
27
71
Tahj Brooks
CIN
10
23
72
Kyle Monangal
CHI
5
23
73
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
12
21
74
Devin Singletary
NYG
14
28
75
Elijah Mitchell
KC
10
27
76
Brashard Smith
KC
10
22
77
Antonio Gibson
NE
14
27
78
Will Shipley
PHI
9
22
79
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
9
23
80
Justice Hill
BAL
7
27