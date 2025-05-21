SI

2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Running Back Rankings: Jahmyr Gibbs In The Top 5

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the most valuable players in fantasy football dynasty startup drafts.
The end of the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, which players will face off against which teams and when, and ultimately,  what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

That means will have all the information we need to determine potential values in dynasty leagues.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists ... so there's a lengthy commitment. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.  

The difference between these rankings and redraft is primarily in examining the age of the players and their long-term potential. For example, Derrick Henry, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Henry in dynasty due in large part to the fact that each of them is in their early 20s and hasn’t hit their primes.

With that said, here’s my updated 2025 dynasty startup league running back rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Dynasty League Rankings

Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

5

23

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

8

23

3

Ashton Jeanty

LV

8

21

4

De'Vone Achane

MIA

12

23

5

Saquon Barkley

PHI

9

28

6

Omarion Hampton

LAC

12

22

7

Bucky Irving

TB

9

23

8

Breece Hall

NYJ

9

24

9

Jonathan Taylor

IND

11

26

10

James Cook

BUF

7

25

11

Kyren Williams

LAR

8

25

12

Chase Brown

CIN

10

25

13

Kenneth Walker

SEA

8

24

14

Josh Jacobs

GB

5

27

15

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

9

21

16

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

14

21

17

Derrick Henry

BAL

7

31

18

Christian McCaffrey

SF

14

29

19

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

14

26

20

Alvin Kamara

NO

11

30

21

RJ Harvey

DEN

12

24

22

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

5

22

23

Joe Mixon

HOU

6

29

24

David Montgomery

DET

8

28

25

Isiah Pacheco

KC

10

26

26

D'Andre Swift

CHI

5

26

27

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

14

25

28

Tony Pollard

TEN

10

28

29

Travis Etienne

JAC

8

26

30

James Conner

ARI

8

30

31

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

12

26

32

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

8

24

33

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

14

27

34

Trey Benson

ARI

8

22

35

Jaylen Warren

PIT

5

26

36

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

8

22

37

Cam Skattebo

NYG

14

23

38

Najee Harris

LAC

12

27

39

Jordan Mason

MIN

6

26

40

J.K. Dobbins

FA

N/A

26

41

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

6

30

42

Rachaad White

TB

9

26

43

Jaydon Blue

DAL

10

21

44

Tank Bigsby

JAC

8

24

45

Tyjae Spears

TEN

10

24

46

Isaac Guerendo

SF

14

25

47

Javonte Williams

DAL

10

25

48

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

5

24

49

Blake Corum

LAR

8

24

50

Ray Davis

BUF

7

25

51

Kendre Miller

NO

11

23

52

Braelon Allen

NYJ

9

21

53

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

5

25

54

Jaylen Wright

MIA

12

22

55

Audric Estime

DEN

12

22

56

Devin Neal

NO

11

22

57

Rico Dowdle

CAR

14

27

58

Dylan Sampson

CLE

9

21

59

Jordan James

SF

14

21

60

DJ Giddens

IND

11

22

61

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

14

22

62

Jerome Ford

CLE

9

26

63

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

12

25

64

Woody Marks

HOU

6

24

65

Trevor Etienne

CAR

14

21

66

Austin Ekeler

WAS

12

30

67

Nick Chubb

FA

N/A

29

68

Roschon Johnson

CHI

5

24

69

Jarquez Hunter

LAR

8

22

70

Zack Moss

CIN

10

27

71

Tahj Brooks

CIN

10

23

72

Kyle Monangal

CHI

5

23

73

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

12

21

74

Devin Singletary

NYG

14

28

75

Elijah Mitchell

KC

10

27

76

Brashard Smith

KC

10

22

77

Antonio Gibson

NE

14

27

78

Will Shipley

PHI

9

22

79

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

9

23

80

Justice Hill

BAL

7

27

