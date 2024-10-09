3 Last-Minute Fantasy Football Streaming WR With Nico Collins on IR
The top wide receiver in fantasy football, Nico Collins from the Texans, was just put on IR. That leaves fantasy managers in the awkward position of trying to fill a hole at the last minute via the waiver wire.
No one on waivers will replace Collins. He was tearing it up in fantasy, averaging 21.3 points per game in PPR leagues. That production put him in the conversation of most-value fantasy player. Now we have to dig deep to find some replacements.
Here are a few players to consider starting this week, and possibly longer, who are still available in many leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Waiver Wire Streaming Options
Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys, 77% available
With Brandin Cooks injured, Tolbert saw 10 targets in Week 5 and turned them into 7 catches for 87 yards with a TD, scoring 21.7 points total in PPR leagues. Cooks is on the IR and will be out in Week 6 as well, giving Tolbert plenty of opportunity to build off that in the pass-happy Cowboys offense.
This week, Tolbert faces a Lions defense that’s allowed the sixth-most points to opposing wide receivers. The total for the game is set at 52 points at FanDuel Sportsbook, meaning Vegas expects a high-scoring affair.
With CeeDee Lamb capturing most of the opposing defense’s attention, expect a heavy dose of Tolbert moving forward.
Josh Downs, Colts, 67% available
Downs has emerged as a breakout star since Joe Flacco took over as the Colts starting QB, scoring 22.2 and 15.9 points in the last two weeks respectively. He’s also seen 21 targets over that time, meaning Flacco is looking his way and they’re connecting at a high rate.
It’s unclear if Flacco will retain the starting job when Richardson returns from injury. If he does, Downs is a good flex option. If he doesn’t his production will likely diminish. But for one week, he’s worth an add.
Michael Wilson, Cardinals, 88% available
Wilson has become a big part of the Cardinals' offense, playing nearly as much and seeing nearly as many targets as presumed No. 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. Wilson has seen 22 targets over the last 3 games and scored 33.0 points in PPR leagues total.
Equally important, Wilson has a 73% catch rate versus 52% for Harrison. Wilson and QB Kyler Murray have developed a more consistent connection than Murray and Harrison and he should see plenty more opportunity this week against the Packers.
