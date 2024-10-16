4 Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks for Week 7
If you’re streaming quarterbacks, or you’re looking for a replacement for Dak Prescott this week, here are four quarterbacks that have the potential to finish in the Top 12 in Week 7.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs in Week 7
QB Drake Maye, Patriots (96% available)
Maye had a strong debut on Sunday vs. the Texans, passing for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding another 38 yards on the ground. He finished as the QB10 in Week 6.
In Week 7, he gets a tasty matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers—including 4 touchdowns just last week to fellow rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (67% available)
Lawrence has 2 passing touchdowns in each of his last three games. His weapons are finally all healthy, with Gabe Davis and Evan Engram returning successfully last week. Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr. remain the top receiving threats, while Tank Bigsby is impressing in the ground game. Now is a good time to buy low on the Jaguars QB. Look for Christian Kirk and Evan Engram to connect with Lawrence vs. the Patriots this weekend.
QB Jared Goff, Lions (53% available)
Goff could be available in your league, or he could be stashed on your bench. This is a good week to give Goff the start in what is expected to be a back-and-forth game with the Vikings, with the game total set up at 50 at DraftKings. The Vikings have allowed an average of more than 280 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.
QB Andy Dalton, Panthers (94% available)
Dalton’s matchup with the Commanders makes him a good option in deep leagues this weekend. The Commanders have allowed the ninth-most passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns this season. The Panthers are expected to be in a negative game script, and we know Dalton can sling it if he has to. Dalton has 2+ touchdowns in three of his four starts this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.