Aaron Rodgers, J.K. Dobbins Among Fantasy Football Risers Based on Recent ADP Data
If you’re playing fantasy football, you’ve probably heard of ADP or “average draft position.” For those who don’t know, ADP is exactly what it sounds like … it’s the average draft spot where a player is being picked. Based on this information, we can decipher player values and form a gameplan in terms of when and where we should target them in drafts.
For this exercise, I looked at Underdog Fantasy ADP data to find the players who have seen their draft value rise between the beginning of June until right now. While these ADPs won’t be the same on every platform (you’ll notice big differences in high-stakes leagues), it’s a good way to pick out players whose stock is moving in an upward direction right now.
Fantasy Football ADP Risers
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers (ADP +28.3): This should be a surprise to no one, as Rodgers recently signed with the Steelers. The QB15 last season after throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, the veteran is looking like (dare I say it) a potential bargain as the QB31 based on this ADP data. I have Rodgers ranked as the QB26 on my updated rank list.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings (ADP +13.3): McCarthy’s stock is on the rise, as he’s the clear No. 1 quarterback in a Vikings offense that’s been very fantasy friendly for the position. While I have him ranked as the QB23, McCarthy has moved up to QB20 and ahead of guys like Tua Tagovailoa, Bryce Young and Matthew Stafford on Underdog Fantasy’s ADP.
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos (ADP +70.6): Dobbins, now with the Broncos, has seen a huge uptick in value based on ADP data. I like him to be the starter in Denver’s backfield ahead of rookie RJ Harvey, but this will likely be a committee under head coach Sean Payton. Still, Harvey is going far ahead of Dobbins based on ADP. I have JKD at RB34 in my new rankings.
Miles Sanders, RB, Cowboys (ADP +30.9): The Cowboys backfield is likely to be led by Javonte Williams, but Sanders is picking up steam, moving up almost 31 spots based on ADP data. He’s still way down in terms of the position, coming off the board at 183.1 on Underdog. I’m not a fan of the veteran in fantasy, but he’s becoming a popular flier.
Nick Chubb, RB, Texans (ADP +28.2): Chubb is back on the fantasy radar after signing with the Texans, so it’s no surprise to see his ADP rise in recent weeks. Like Sanders, he’s being seen as a late flier at 182.7, but Chubb has seen a move upward of around 28 spots. I have Chubb ranked as my RB53, so he’ll be picked as a fifth runner in most 2025 drafts.
Dont’e Thornton, WR, Raiders (ADP +25): You might be surprised to see Thornton on this list, but his positive movement is a direct result of glowing offseason reports. Some team beat writers boasted about Thornton in minicamps and suggested he had become a very popular target for Geno Smith. Still, I have fellow Raiders rookie Jack Bech ahead of him.
Calvin Austin III, WR, Steelers (ADP +13.5): The trade that sent George Pickens to the Cowboys has helped increase the value of Austin III. Since June, only Thornton has seen his stock rise more among wideouts based on Underdog data. With that being said, he’s still coming in at just 207.2. He’s worth a late flier, but I’d still temper expectations.
Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos (ADP +13.4): Bryant was a high draft pick of the Broncos, but the team’s depth of wideouts has kept his fantasy stock down. So, while he’s moving up based on ADP data, it’s tough to see him making much of a rookie impact. At best, Bryant should be seen as a late-round dart throw as a WR5 who might quickly land on the waiver wire.
Darren Waller, TE, Dolphins (ADP +21): Waller’s return to the NFL raised some eyebrows in fantasy land, but I’m not too keen on his return to relevancy. Entering his age-33 season, I’d be shocked if he makes a consistent fantasy impact. In fact, I have Waller ranked just barely in my top 20 at the position. He’s still outside the top 200 on Underdog, too.
Chigoziem Okonkwo (ADP +11.7): As you can tell, there’s not a lot of significant change at the tight end position in the last month. Okonkwo’s stock might be moving up a bit based on having a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward under center, but he’s still barely a top 200 overall pick on Underdog’s ADP data. I have him ranked at TE29 on my updated list.