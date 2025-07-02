SI

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Moves Back Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

The summer months have arrived, meaning NFL teams will soon be entering training camp and we’ll begin the journey to the start of yet another NFL (and fantasy football) campaign.

Between free agency, trades and the NFL Draft, the offseason has seen several moves that will affect the fantasy running back position. Najee Harris signed with the Chargers, Jordan Mason was traded to the Vikings, Javonte Williams signed with the Cowboys and J.K. Dobbins landed with the Broncos. Those were some of the biggest moves among the veterans.

Among the rookies, the most notable moves were Ashton Jeanty landing in Las Vegas, Omarion Hampton going to the Chargers and Quinshon Judkins heading to Cleveland. Still others, like Kaleb Johnson landing in Pittsburgh, TreVeyon Henderson going to the Patriots, and RJ Harvey heading to Denver, will also alter the values of past veteran starters.

That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.

While many of the backs in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll see that Jeanty is in my top five as a rookie. Hampton will likely lose some work to Harris, but he’s still pushed into the RB2 conversation in the offense of Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. On the flip side, the offseason has been bad for Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell and re-signed Kareem Hunt, so Pacheco has moved off the RB1 radar and is now a flex option.

Speaking of Mitchell, his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost Mitchell and traded away Mason to Minnesota. That move makes Issac Guerendo more valuable as a fantasy handcuff behind injury-prone starter Christian McCaffrey. Also, Mason moving to the Vikings puts a damper on the value of Aaron Jones Sr. in what projects as a committee.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy running back rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

5

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

8

3

Saquon Barkley

PHI

9

4

Ashton Jeanty

LV

8

5

De'Von Achane

MIA

12

6

Derrick Henry

BAL

7

7

Christian McCaffrey

SF

14

8

Jonathan Taylor

IND

11

9

Bucky Irving

TB

9

10

Josh Jacobs

GB

5

11

Kyren Williams

LAR

8

12

James Cook

BUF

7

13

Breece Hall

NYJ

9

14

Chase Brown

CIN

10

15

Alvin Kamara

NO

11

16

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

8

17

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

14

18

Joe Mixon

HOU

6

19

Omarion Hampton

LAC

12

20

James Conner

ARI

8

21

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

9

22

David Montgomery

DET

8

23

D'Andre Swift

CHI

5

24

Tony Pollard

TEN

10

25

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

5

26

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

6

27

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

14

28

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

14

29

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

12

30

RJ Harvey

DEN

12

31

Isiah Pacheco

KC

10

32

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

8

33

Jaylen Warren

PIT

5

34

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

12

35

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

14

36

Austin Ekeler

WAS

12

37

Javonte Williams

DAL

10

38

Najee Harris

LAC

12

39

Rachaad White

TB

9

40

Jordan Mason

MIN

6

41

Isaac Guerendo

SF

14

42

Tank Bigsby

JAC

8

43

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

8

44

Jerome Ford

CLE

9

45

Tyjae Spears

TEN

10

46

Cam Skattebo

NYG

14

47

Kareem Hunt

KC

10

48

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

5

49

Trey Benson

ARI

8

50

Rico Dowdle

CAR

14

51

Jaylen Wright

MIA

12

52

Jaydon Blue

DAL

10

53

Nick Chubb

HOU

6

54

Zack Moss

CIN

10

55

Roschon Johnson

CHI

5

56

Braelon Allen

NYJ

9

57

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

12

58

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

8

59

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

5

60

Dylan Sampson

CLE

9

61

Justice Hill

BAL

7

62

Khalil Herbert

IND

11

63

Blake Corum

LAR

8

64

Kendre Miller

NO

11

65

Ray Davis

BUF

7

66

Miles Sanders

DAL

10

67

AJ Dillon

PHI

9

68

Raheem Mostert

LV

8

69

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

7

70

Woody Marks

HOU

6

71

Devin Singletary

NYG

14

72

Elijah Mitchell

KC

10

73

Antonio Gibson

NE

14

74

Will Shipley

PHI

9

75

Audric Estime

DEN

12

76

Ty Johnson

BUF

7

77

Sean Tucker

TB

9

78

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

5

79

Sincere McCormick

LV

8

80

Devin Neal

NO

11

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

