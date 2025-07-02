2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Moves Back Into The Top 10
The summer months have arrived, meaning NFL teams will soon be entering training camp and we’ll begin the journey to the start of yet another NFL (and fantasy football) campaign.
Between free agency, trades and the NFL Draft, the offseason has seen several moves that will affect the fantasy running back position. Najee Harris signed with the Chargers, Jordan Mason was traded to the Vikings, Javonte Williams signed with the Cowboys and J.K. Dobbins landed with the Broncos. Those were some of the biggest moves among the veterans.
Among the rookies, the most notable moves were Ashton Jeanty landing in Las Vegas, Omarion Hampton going to the Chargers and Quinshon Judkins heading to Cleveland. Still others, like Kaleb Johnson landing in Pittsburgh, TreVeyon Henderson going to the Patriots, and RJ Harvey heading to Denver, will also alter the values of past veteran starters.
That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.
While many of the backs in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll see that Jeanty is in my top five as a rookie. Hampton will likely lose some work to Harris, but he’s still pushed into the RB2 conversation in the offense of Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. On the flip side, the offseason has been bad for Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell and re-signed Kareem Hunt, so Pacheco has moved off the RB1 radar and is now a flex option.
Speaking of Mitchell, his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost Mitchell and traded away Mason to Minnesota. That move makes Issac Guerendo more valuable as a fantasy handcuff behind injury-prone starter Christian McCaffrey. Also, Mason moving to the Vikings puts a damper on the value of Aaron Jones Sr. in what projects as a committee.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy running back rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
5
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
8
3
Saquon Barkley
PHI
9
4
Ashton Jeanty
LV
8
5
De'Von Achane
MIA
12
6
Derrick Henry
BAL
7
7
Christian McCaffrey
SF
14
8
Jonathan Taylor
IND
11
9
Bucky Irving
TB
9
10
Josh Jacobs
GB
5
11
Kyren Williams
LAR
8
12
James Cook
BUF
7
13
Breece Hall
NYJ
9
14
Chase Brown
CIN
10
15
Alvin Kamara
NO
11
16
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
8
17
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
14
18
Joe Mixon
HOU
6
19
Omarion Hampton
LAC
12
20
James Conner
ARI
8
21
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
9
22
David Montgomery
DET
8
23
D'Andre Swift
CHI
5
24
Tony Pollard
TEN
10
25
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
5
26
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
6
27
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
14
28
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
14
29
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
12
30
RJ Harvey
DEN
12
31
Isiah Pacheco
KC
10
32
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
8
33
Jaylen Warren
PIT
5
34
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
12
35
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
14
36
Austin Ekeler
WAS
12
37
Javonte Williams
DAL
10
38
Najee Harris
LAC
12
39
Rachaad White
TB
9
40
Jordan Mason
MIN
6
41
Isaac Guerendo
SF
14
42
Tank Bigsby
JAC
8
43
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
8
44
Jerome Ford
CLE
9
45
Tyjae Spears
TEN
10
46
Cam Skattebo
NYG
14
47
Kareem Hunt
KC
10
48
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
5
49
Trey Benson
ARI
8
50
Rico Dowdle
CAR
14
51
Jaylen Wright
MIA
12
52
Jaydon Blue
DAL
10
53
Nick Chubb
HOU
6
54
Zack Moss
CIN
10
55
Roschon Johnson
CHI
5
56
Braelon Allen
NYJ
9
57
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
12
58
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
8
59
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
5
60
Dylan Sampson
CLE
9
61
Justice Hill
BAL
7
62
Khalil Herbert
IND
11
63
Blake Corum
LAR
8
64
Kendre Miller
NO
11
65
Ray Davis
BUF
7
66
Miles Sanders
DAL
10
67
AJ Dillon
PHI
9
68
Raheem Mostert
LV
8
69
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
7
70
Woody Marks
HOU
6
71
Devin Singletary
NYG
14
72
Elijah Mitchell
KC
10
73
Antonio Gibson
NE
14
74
Will Shipley
PHI
9
75
Audric Estime
DEN
12
76
Ty Johnson
BUF
7
77
Sean Tucker
TB
9
78
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
5
79
Sincere McCormick
LV
8
80
Devin Neal
NO
11