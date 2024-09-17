Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets for Week 3: Replacements for Cooper Kupp, Isaiah Pacheco, Deebo Samuel
Week 2 was another tough one in the injury department.
Tua Tagovailoa managers will need to find a quarterback replacement.
Those with Isaiah Pacheco also need to find the next man up as he lands on the IR along with WR Cooper Kupp.
Deebo Samuel (ankle) and AJ Brown (hamstring) are also expected to miss a few weeks.
Keep an eye out for Joe Mixon and Justin Jefferson updates, too.
Now is a good time to grab some running back handcuffs if you haven't already. We've already seen Jordan Mason and Zach Charbonnet successfully step into featured roles this season. Be prepared. You can even consider rostering someone else's handcuff if you have the bench room.
Based on the volume of their primary running backs, these players should be rostered as handcuffs: Ray Davis, Antonio Gibson, Tank Bigsby, Ty Chandler, and Braelon Allen.
Now, that we got the bad news out of the way, let's move on to some promising players that can help us in the coming weeks!
1. QB: Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (90% Available)
It turns out that it wasn't just the Carolina Panthers that made Derek Carr look good; it was Klint Kubiak's offense. The Saints torched the Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday in Arlington. Alvin Kamara was front and center, while Derek Carr passed for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Through the season's first two games, Carr's 142.4 passer rating leads the NFL by a wide margin, and his 76.9% completion rate ranks third. This week, he gets a juicy matchup against the Eagles.
2. QB: Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers (68% Available)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won two games in a row with Justin Fields at quarterback, as Russell Wilson is dealing with a calf injury. I'd lean toward Fields starting again this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but even if he doesn't, with the volume of injuries already this season, Fields cannot remain on the waiver wire. Fields offers a solid rushing floor, rushing the ball 22 times already which is second only to Jayden Daniels. Fields looks better in this Pittsburgh offense. He has a 69.8% completion rate and has not thrown an interception. The big fantasy days will come.
3. QB: Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (94% Available)
Sam Darnold continues to exceed expectations, leading the Minnesota Vikings to an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 to get his team off to a 2-0 start to the season. Darnold tossed a pair of touchdowns against what was supposed to be a tough 49ers defense and also added another 32 rushing yards on five attempts ( side note: we cashed that Darnold TD prop for +145). Kevin O'Connell's system is working well for the passer, who may finally be getting his due after a lot of bad luck.
Not only does Darnold have arguably the top wideout in the NFL as his primary weapon, but his mobility is underestimated. Through the first two games of the season, Darnold has the highest completion rate of his career ( 72%), his passer rating ranks seventh in the NFL (111.7), and his four passing touchdowns are tied for the second-most with Kyler Murray. This week's matchup with Houston won't be easy, but we saw the Houston Texans give up big passing plays and 56 rushing yards to Anthony Richardson and 56 rushing yards in Week 1.
4/5. RB: Carson Steele/Samaje Perine, Kansas City Chiefs (98%/96% Available)
The Kansas Chiefs offense takes a big hit with the news that Isaiah Pacheco is going to the IR with a fractured fibula. Pacheco had already racked up 90 ground yards before exiting the game on Sunday. Unfortunately, we may not see one clear back in KC as Pacheco is not easily replaced.
Samaje Perine is a name that has been on all our waiver wire and sleeper lists because he was expected to be the pass-catching back for the Chiefs. That early addition could pay off well for managers who already have him on their benches. Perine took all five snaps after Pacheco left the game late on Sunday. He should have a heavier workload moving forward.
Rookie Carson Steele is likely to take over the lion's share of the early downs. Steele took some early down snaps with Pacheco in the game, while Perine did not. Steele could become the lead runner in this committee.
It's worth noting that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is due back in Week 4, and he could also eat into the timeshare. Veteran Kareem Hunt is also scheduled for a visit with the Chiefs today.
6/7. RB: Dameon Pierce/Cam Akers, Houston Texans (97%/96% Available)
Dameon Pierce is likely the primary backup should Joe Mixon lose time with his ankle injury; however, he was inactive himself in Week 2 with a hamstring injury.
After Mixon left the game Monday night, Cam Akers took over primary duties. He led the team in rushing yards (32) and efficiency (4.6 yards per carry). Dare Ogumbowale played in passing situations.
Akers also had a goal-line fumble that could have been costly.
Akers looks healthy enough to carry a heavier workload and would likely take the early downs if Pierce is inactive. If Pierce is active, expect a committee with Pierce to be in the lead back. Ogunbowale is only an add in deeper leagues.
8. RB: Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings (51% Available)
Ty Chandler led the Vikings with 82 yards on just ten carries Sunday, benefiting from Jones spending some time in the medical tent. He is the clear handcuff for Aaron Jones in what looks like a good offense. Jones will remain the starter and the better pass-catcher, but should anything happen with Jones, you'll want Chandler in the wings. Don't be caught unprepared.
9. RB: Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (70% Available)
Irving was the most efficient rusher for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second week in a row. Rachaad White still played most of third-down snaps and got the three goal line carries, but he played fewer early downs. As the season progresses, it's easy to see this moving into a committee where Irving takes the early downs and White takes the passing plays. Irving isn't a starter yet, but he's the clear handcuff for White, and he has the potential to play a much bigger role as the season progresses.
10. WR: Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams (66% Available)
Cooper Kupp joins Puka Nacua on the IR, and the Rams will be looking for a few of their receivers to step up.
Demarcus Robinson becomes the priority in this pass-happy offense, which will be playing a lot from behind.
No Rams player has run more routes (75), and of non-injured players, he leads the team in targets, too (11). Robinson caught two of his four targets on Sunday for a team-high 50 yards, one of which was a 42-yard gain. Robinson is the most experienced pass-catcher on this team and is a deep threat. He has a 27.5% deep-target percentage since Week 12 of last season. He has also seen nine red zone targets in his last ten games.
11/12/13. WR: Tyler Johnson, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams (87%/99%/98% Available)
Any of these receivers could also be good adds, but none of the three stand out as a clear favorite behind Robinson.
Many thought Tyler Johnson would step up in Week 2, but he was targeted just twice despite playing a whopping 45 snaps. Jordan Whittington stepped in and played Kupp's snaps after he left, catching both of his targets for 22 yards, and Tutu Atwell had the best day of the three, catching three of his four targets for 48 yards, including one 21-yard gain. Speculatively add one of these receivers, but don't start them in Week 3.
14. WR: Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (93% Available)
Has Jim Harbaugh found a way to unlock Quentin Johnston? As a TCU Horned Frog, of course I hope so. Johnson has oodles of talent but has struggled in the NFL. I believe he was misused in last year's offense, and it looks like Greg Roman and Jim Harbaugh will give him more opportunities.
Johnston was the only fully healthy outside receiver on Sunday, and he caught five of his six targets for a pair of touchdowns. When Joshua Palmer and D.J. Chark return fully healthy, his role could diminish, but for now, he may have the opportunity to live up to his draft day capital.
15. WR: Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts (86% Available)
Josh Downs returns soon, but it's hard to ignore that Alec Pierce has been Anthony Richardson's big-play receiver for two weeks to start the season. He has caught eight of his ten targets over the past two weeks for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Pierce has led the Indianapolis Colts in snaps this season (86), playing even two more than Michael Pittman, and he leads all Colts receivers with eight catches and an 80% catch rate.
16. WR: Jaien Nailor, Minnesota Vikings (99% Available)
Jalen Nailor played in place of an injured Jordan Addison on Sunday, catching three passes for 52 yards. Justin Jefferson is slightly banged up, and should either receiver miss another contest, Nailor is the receiver that should soak up the extra targets.
17. WR: Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots (79% Available)
The rookie wideout scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 2, and though he isn't startable yet on a weekly basis, Ja'Lynn Polk has breakout potential down the stretch as the New England Patriots' X receiver. He's a stash.
18. Britain Covey (99% available) /19. Jahan Dotson, Eagles (90% available)
With AJ Brown expected to miss at least a few weeks according to Lisa Salters on the Monday Night Football broadcast, fantasy managers could look for the nest reciver up in Philadelphia. Jahan Dotson, who just joined the team a few weeks ago in a trade from the Commanders, ran the most routes on Monday night but did not put up much in the stat sheet. Dotson was a 2022 first-round pick for the Commanders, and he proved he had a nose for the end zone in his rookie season with seven touchdowns in just 12 games played. It looks as if he hasn't built up chemistry yet with Hurts. Britain Covey had the better night, catching all six of his targets for 23 yards. Neither is a priority add with Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert ahead of them, and with New Orleans up next, its unikely either will be a winner this week. In deeper leagues, however, they could be worth a speculative add.
20. TE: Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals (97% Available)
As long as Tee Higgins is injured, I am in on Mike Gesicki. On Sunday, Gesicki caught seven passes and led the receiving room with 91 yards.
Gesicki had over 700 receiving yards for two seasons in Miami before Mike McDaniel transformed that offense, and then he had a down year in New England. However, Gesicki is a talented pass catcher. He's not a great blocker, but he should continue to line up in the slot when Iosivas moves to the perimeter.
21. TE: Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (90% Available)
Those who read my work often know that I have been touting Hunter Henry as a sleeper at tight end for a few months now. On Sunday, he delivered. Henry caught eight of his nine targets for 102 yards and was Jacoby Brissett's favorite target. With no clear alpha receiver in New England, Henry has the opportunity to pop off in any given week, and he is a good substitute if you're looking to stream a tight end.
Throughout his career, Henry has been fairly dependable in the touchdown category because of his ability against man-to-man coverage. He had six last season despite playing in only 14 games, and in 2021, he logged nine touchdowns in 17 games played.
Henry had four top-4 finishes in his 14 games last season, including finishing as TE1 and TE2 in the first two games of last season.
22. TE: Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams (56% Available)
If you didn't already add Colby Parkinson last week, now is probably your last chance. As mentioned above, the Rams' receiving options are up in the air, and with Parkinson's 66 routes are the second-most among tight ends this season. He's worth an add.
23. TE: Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders (93% Available)
A few weeks ago, I mentioned Zach Ertz as a tight end sleeper, and I'm even more in on Ertz now. Through the season's first two games, Ertz has run 59 routes to Ben Sinnott's seven. Sinnott hasn't seen a single target yet. Meanwhile, Ertz led the receiving room on Sunday for the Washington Commanders, with four catches and 62 yards. A rookie quarterback and a veteran tight end can be a great combo.