Buy Low Sell High: Immediate Trades to Make in Fantasy Football Week 3
Two weeks of the fantasy football season are already in the books, and with a flurry of injuries, you may already need more than just a waiver wire add. Or, maybe you're the team that hasn't had any bad luck. You're holding a lot of capital right now, and it's time to put it to good use.
Let's think like a GM as we go through a list of candidates to try and trade for, and those to trade away.
Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Targets
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals
Chase has not gotten off to a strong start this season, averaging 9.9 fantasy points per game, ranking 40th among wideouts. That's not exactly what the person who drafted him in the first round expected.
Here's your pitch: Joe Burrow's wrist just doesn't look right. Even without Tee Higgins, Burrow can't get the ball to Chase. Defenses will continue to be all over him. Even when Higgins returns, there won't be enough offense to go around, given that Cincinnati is averaging just 17.5 points per game.
Here's the facts: Chase is an elite receiver about to go off vs. a Commanders' defense that has already allowed six passing touchdowns - including two to Daniel Jones last weekend. The Bengals are notorious slow-starters. Last season, Chase finished as the WR44 in Week 1 and the WR 60 in Week 2. In 2022, he finished as the WR44 in Week 2 and the WR 41 in Week 3.
Your window is about to close. Get Chase now.
RB Zack Moss, Bengals
Another Bengals player makes this list because we expect Cincinnati to improve. In the preseason, Chase Brown was a popular sleeper pick. We cautioned you that Moss was the starter, and it looks like it's playing out as expected.
On Sunday, Moss played 75% of the early-down snaps, while Brown played in the other 25% of snaps and not much else. That's the same split as last season with Joe Mixon in the primary role, but the Bengals seem to trust Moss even more in the passing game.
Once this offense gets rolling and the game scripts are even more in their favor, Moss will be a top runner. Now is the time to make the move, as Moss is coming off just a 5.7-point effort vs. a tough Kansas City run defense.
QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
I can't believe I am even typing this, but Mahomes is a legit buy-low candidate.
Look at this stat from our own Michael Fabiano:
Fantasy managers are considering starting Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr over Patrick Mahomes this week. Yes, that's what it's come to.
I've argued that Mahomes is still an elite fantasy quarterback. However, the issue is the Chiefs are a more complete team, which means Mahomes needs to play less hero ball. In the end, he will end up as a top fantasy quarterback in terms of total points. The problem has been too much week-to-week variability. The Chiefs can win games in any number of ways. The defense has become a top unit, while Isaiah Pacheco has given the team a running threat and identity.
However, with the injury to Pacheco this week, Mahomes will have to return to being Superman more often. And, yes, I'm buying low on Travis Kelce, too. With Hollywood Brown also out for the season, both players are going to have to be more involved for the Chiefs to complete the three-peat.
Sell High Fantasy Football Trade Pieces
WR Calvin Ridley, Titans
Ridley had a big fantasy day on Sunday, finishing as the WR7 with 25 PPR points. No player has seen more air yards than Calvin Ridley through the season's first two games (300).
Here's the problem: Will Levis.
Levis's catchable pass rate this season is just 66.7%, ranking 21st among signal-callers. His passer rating for the season ranks 29th.
The touchdown pass that Ridley caught on Sunday had just a 16.5% completion probability, per NextGen stats. Ridley is an excellent receiver, but he can't be a superhero every week.
DeAndre Hopkins has been worked back in slowly due to injury. Once he is a full go, that will also eat into Ridley's targets.
I love Ridley as a player, but it will be too tough to start him on a week-to-week basis. Try to move him to a team that just lost Cooper Kupp.
RB Jerome Ford, Browns
Ford is the RB24 on the season, just behind Josh Jacobs and ahead of Najee Harris. We thought Ford would be leading the committee in Cleveland, but D'onta Foreman is figuring more into the timeshare, taking away some of the locked-and-loaded value we expected for a Chubb replacement.
Nick Chubb is still on track to return this season, meaning Ford is possibly only viable for half the season anyway. Try to move him now to managers of Isaih Pacheco or Joe Mixon, who are both dealing with injuries.
QB Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
It's not that I don't think Mayfield is good. I do. It's more that eventually, some regression has to come, and you may not get a better return than today.
If you have Baker, you most likely rostered him as a backup for an elite QB - possibly even a third or fourth QB in SuperFlex leagues. People missing Tua Tagovailoa or Jordan Love in Superflex will be willing to pay.
Try to move him now for some depth at another thin position, and we can find your streaming bye-week QB later.