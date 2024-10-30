Buy Low Sell High: Immediate Trades to Make in Fantasy Football Week 9
The trade deadline for most fantasy football leagues is approaching, which means managers need to be more aggressive in targeting the right players for a playoff run. Between the litany of injuries sustained across the wide receiver position and the quarterback changes across the NFL, now is the time to strike.
Below, we go through a list of players I’m targeting in trade negotiations whose value is seemingly low but the upside is high and players whose value might never be better to sell high than now.
Let’s not waste any time. Here they are.
Buy Low Fantasy Trade Targets
George Pickens, Steelers, WR
The Steelers are on a bye this week, so if you trade for Pickens you have to wait a week to reap the rewards. But that’s a good trade tactic if you find a team in need of immediate help and you’re willing to wait a week for what should be a strong finish for Pickens.
Since Russell Wilson took over as the Steelers starting QB two weeks ago, Pickens has been targeted 14 times and turned those into 9 catches for 185 yards and a TD. More importantly, he had two TDs taken off the board against the Giants last week, one because of a penalty, the second overturned on an incredible catch where Pickens didn’t get both feet down.
Your trade partner will know this too, in all likelihood, but if you can unload an overperformer for Pickens, who has underperformed this year, it’s a steal.
Alvin Kamara, Saints, RB
Kamara has had a few stinkers with Spencer Rattler in at quarterback, but with Derek Carr expected to return, Kamara’s ceiling just got lifted. The challenge you face in targeting him as a trade candidate this week is the Saints face a Panthers defense that has been crushed by opposing running backs, which will make your trade partner wary of letting Kamara go.
You’re argument is Kamara is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in his last four games and the Saints are likely out of the playoff race, so they may give Kamara less work down the stretch. The truth is Kamara is highly involved in the passing game as well, averaging 6 catches per game in the last five weeks, which is highly valuable in PPR leagues.
This is likely the last chance to buy low.
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, WR
Even though Hill was a top 5 pick in most fantasy leagues this year, he’s failed to deliver. Even with Tua Tagovailoa back last week, Hill put up a mediocre stat line of 6 catches for 72 yards, just 13.2 points in PPR leagues.
The underlying metrics show a player primed for a breakout.
Hill saw 9 targets with Tagovailoa under center in Week 8 and his yards per catch jumped to 12.0. It’s going to take Tagovailoa some time to shake off the rust, and there’s always the danger of him suffering another concussion. But if you believe in Hill’s talent and the Dolphins' offense the way I do, you’ll see the value in acquiring Hill now before he has a big game.
Sell High Fantasy Trade Targets
Cedric Tillman, Browns, WR
You may think I’m crazy to put a player who has 15 catches, 180 yards, and 2 TDs the last two weeks on this list, but I don’t think his value will ever be higher. Coupled with the fact that you likely picked him off on waivers and could get a decent return and this makes this move a lot easier.
Jamies Winston has looked like Patrick Mahomes the last two weeks, but I don’t believe that’s sustainable long-term. The Browns face a tough Chargers defense this week, then have the bye week. It will be tougher to trade Tillman then than now, so I’d make this move and try to get a legit WR2 with sustainable upside, like Devonta Smith.
Aaron Jones, Vikings, RB
Again, this may come across as crazy considering Jones is averaging 15.8 points per game in a high-scoring offense, but this comes down to his injury history.
Jones was already hurt once this year and the Vikings have already had their bye week. For a team that has playoff hopes, they’re going to have to limit his usage down the stretch in hopes of keeping him healthy for the playoffs.
Jones has played more than 11 games in a season since 2022.
Ty Chandler and C.J. Ham will likely see more work as the Vikings play 12 straight games (and 14 overall) after their bye week, which could hurt fantasy teams in the playoffs. Coupled with his injury history, it’s hard to trust Jones to keep producing at this clip for the rest of the season.
Cortland Sutton, Broncos, WR
Sutton is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, catching 8 passes on 11 targets for 100 yards. The previous week he had 0 targets and on the season he’s scored single digits four times.
That inconsistent performance is a problem in the playoffs and I’d be trying to move off him now.
The Broncos face a Ravens defense that has been susceptible against the pass this year in Week 9, but after that face a tough Chiefs defense on the road before returning home for a game against the Falcons. Down the stretch, Sutton is on a bye the last week of the regular season before games against the Colts, Chargers and Bengals.
He will put up a stinker in at least one of those games, and I wouldn’t want him starting knowing that could lead to a loss. Sell high now before he puts up another bad game and managers become wise to the reality that he doesn’t see enough targets every week to be a viable WR2.