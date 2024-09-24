Buy Low, Sell High: Immediate Trades to Make Before Week 4 Fantasy Football
We’re three weeks into the NFL season, and the teams and players are coming into sharper view. If we were to do our fantasy drafts today, would Justin Jefferson go first overall? Would Malik Nabers come off the board before Marvin Harrison, Jr? Would Jayden Daniels be a Top-5 pick?
Now that we’ve seen more of how the season is unfolding let’s make some moves like a GM.
As mentioned in previous articles, you hopefully bought low on Terry McLaurin, Ja’Marr Chase, and Derrick Henry. Let’s try to find some more value.
Fantasy Football Buy Low Trade Candidates
RB De’Von Achane, Dolphins
Concerns surround the entire Dolphins offense, which has no firm return date for its QB, Tua Tagovailoa. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been duds without Tua, and last week, Achane also disappointed, putting up just 8.8 PPR points. However, Achane was still the primary ball carrier, and he was targeted five times, catching three for 28 yards. In total, the Dolphins only ran 56 offensive plays vs. the Seahawks, but this week, Achane should get back on track vs. a Titans team that has allowed three receiving touchdowns and a 75% catch rate to opposing running backs this year.
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks
Smith-Njigba popped off in Week 2 with 12 catches for 117 yards vs. the Patriots, and then in Week 3, he caught only three passes for 39 yards. However, his snap rate has increased in consecutive weeks, and his 20.4% target share ranks just behind DK Metcalf (22.3%). This week’s matchup is an excellent one vs. the Lions, who have allowed an average of nine catches and 98 yards per game to slot receivers this season. Now is the time to trade for Njigba, who will soon be the clear WR2 in Seattle. Geno Smith’s 787 gross passing yards ranks third in the NFL, and you’ll want the number two in Seattle.
RB Josh Jacobs, Packers
Jacobs had a down week on paper, and rookie Emmanuel Wilson led the Packers in rushing on Sunday. However, the Packers never trailed in this contest, and most of Wilson’s carries came in the fourth quarter. Jacobs led the league in attempts before Sunday’s game, and with Marshawn Llyod on IR, it made sense to give Wilson those late opportunities to help ease the load on the veteran. His 62 attempts still rank third at the position, and he will remain the primary ball carrier for the Packers. Next week’s matchup with Minnesota won’t be easy, so you may be able to wait one more week to buy, but either way, keep an eye on Jacobs as a buy candidate.
Fantasy Football Sell High Trade Candidates
RB Chubba Hubbard, Panthers
Hubbard had a massive day with Andy Dalton taking over the reins at quarterback. Hubbard logged 114 ground yards on 21 attempts while also catching five targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. He finished the week as the fantasy RB5, but Hubbard is still in a committee in Carolina. With rookie RB Jonathan Brooks eligible to return from the IR in Week 5, we have probably already seen peak Hubbard this season.
WR Alec Pierce, Colts
Pierce has been Anthony Richardson’s favorite big-play target this season, leading the team with 225 receiving yards despite seeing seven fewer targets than Michael Pittman. Pierce had just one target on Sunday, a dramatic 44-yard catch from Anthony Richardson. WR Josh Downs returned for his season debut with the Colts in Week 3, and even though the Colts spent most of the day running with Jonathan Taylor, Downs was targeted on five of his 16 routes for a 31.2% target rate. That’s not a great sign for Pierce, who will remain a boom-or-bust candidate on a week-to-week basis.
RB Carson Steele, Chiefs
Steele was solid in his Chiefs debut vs. the Falcons, running the ball 17 times for 72 yards and adding one reception for two yards. However, Samaje Perine took the snaps in the two-minute drill and shared some of the early downs. Kareem Hunt or Clyde Edwards-Helaire could join this committee soon, but maybe even more importantly, Chiefs runners have a tough schedule ahead. Next up are the Chargers, Saints and 49ers. Try to sell Steele to a fantasy team that believes the Chiefs will give the same load to Steele as they did to Pacheco after his one solid start.