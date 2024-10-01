Buy Low/Sell High: Immediate Trades to Make in Fantasy Football Week 5
Four weeks are in the books, and it’s time to make some big moves in Week 5.
The Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans are on bye this week, and managers may be open to making trades to fill some empty spots. Here are three players to consider buying low on, as well as three players to sell high.
Let’s get bold.
Fantasy Football Buy Low Trade Candidates
Davante Adams, Raiders
According to our own fantasy insider, Michael Fabiano, “Don’t be surprised if Davante Adams has played his last snap for the Las Vegas Raiders.”
We know that Adams is elite but has been in a bad situation in Las Vegas. Whether it is “business decisions” or actually a strained hamstring, the Adams manager may be willing to move him for a more reliable starter.
If you’re a betting person (I am), why not make the bet that Adams will get into a better situation?
The Jets and the Chiefs could both be looking for another stud receiver. If you are highly risk-tolerant, consider making the offer.
JK Dobbins, Chargers
I love to trade for a player when he is on bye. Besides the fact that the Dobbins manager likely needing a starter this week, they also could be disenchanted with his Week 4 dud and the general state of the Chargers.
However, the arrow is still pointing up for Dobbins, with his schedule becoming much more favorable in the coming weeks. Not only will the offensive line be healthier after the bye, but the Chargers’ schedule will get much easier for Dobbins, who has played 60% of the snaps this season and is the backfield leader.
48.2% of Dobbins’ yards have been from explosive runs -- the 10th-best mark in the league and an impressive feat for a runner returning from an Achilles injury which should only be getting stronger as the season progresses.
Garrett Wilson, Jets
Is it wild to say both Adams and Wilson are buy-low candidates, especially when it involves the JETS? Maybe. But, sometimes, you have to take a big swing.
Wilson has arguably had one of the toughest schedules to start the season while at the same time, he has needed time to get into sync with Aaron Rodgers, who didn’t spend much time in camp. He’s also been at a disadvantage with defenses, knowing he’s the alpha.
Wilson put up his first single-digit PPR performance in a rainy, low-scoring affair in Week 4. He has yet to finish better than WR29 this season. That’s not what managers who drafted him in the first round expected. Luckily, you can get him now for a much better value.
Wilson should have much better days ahead. Wilson still leads the Jets with a 34% air yard and 25% target share. This week’s matchup with the Vikings is favorable for the Jets, as Minnesota has allowed the most passing yards this season (1,188).
And, if Adams goes to the Jets, Wilson will no longer be seeing double coverage (I know, that’s a huge IF).
Fantasy Football Sell High Trade Candidates
D’Andre Swift, Bears
Yes, Swift had his best day as a Bear on Sunday, but the matchup was arguably the easiest he could face. Not only is he behind a struggling offensive line, but Roschon Johnson is also in the wings. Swift averaged 5.8 yards per carry Sunday, logging 93 yards on 16 attempts. That brought his season yards per attempt to just 3.0.
Enough fantasy managers out there still want to believe in Swift—time to get out while you can.
Jauan Jennings, 49ers
Jennings had another solid day on Sunday, catching three of his five targets for 88 yards, leading the team in targets and receiving yards for the second week in a row.
However, the Niners just paid Brandon Aiyuk, who has to get going. Deebo Samuel is getting healthy, and Kittle should also be back at full strength. It’s hard to see Jennings playing more than 50% of the snaps moving forward. Ricky Pearsall may steal some snaps when he is back, too. Today is a good day to trade Jennings.
Alec Pierce, Colts
Pierce had a hot start to the season. He’s scored more points this season than Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams, and he leads the Colts in receiving yards (use that in your trade pitch).
However, Josh Downs has returned, and that is likely not good for Pierce moving forward. In just two weeks back with the Colts, Downs’ target share is tied with Michael Pittman for the team lead (28%). Pierce will remain a significant play threat and pop off for a big game now and then with Anthony Richardson, but now that he is sharing targets with Downs as well as Pittman, Pierce’s weekly floor can’t be trusted.