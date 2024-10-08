Buy Low/Sell High: Immediate Trades to Make in Fantasy Football Week 6
If you want to improve your fantasy outlook heading into Week 6, think like a GM.
Don’t fire the coach, though! Instead, assemble the best roster possible.
So far this season, we have bought low on players like Terry McLaurin, Derrick Henry, Ja’Marr Chase, and Garrett Wilson while selling high on Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Likely, and Carson Steele.
Here’s who I am considering heading into Week 6.
Fantasy Football Buy Low Trade Candidates
RB Breece Hall, Jets
Yes, I’ve heard all the negativity about Breece Hall lately, and trust me, this fantasy manager has felt it. Hall has scored fewer than 7 PPR points in his last two games. It’s not exactly what you wanted from your first-round pick.
But I’m buying low. The Jets just fired their head coach, and we should expect that to give a shot of life to the offense. This week’s matchup with the Bills should also get Hall back on track.
The Bills have allowed an average of 109 rushing yards, 6.5 catches, and 62 receiving yards per game to opposing runners this season. That includes big games for Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, De’Von Achane, DeeJay Dallas, and even Dare Ogumbowale.
Hall should get back on track this week, and the Jets have the seventh-best schedule for running backs going forward, including the third-best over the fantasy playoffs. I’m willing to bet on this talent.
RB Aaron Jones, Vikings
Jones left the second quarter of Sunday’s game with a hip injury, and this week, he is on bye. The Jones manager may need a solution now, so it’s a good time to explore a trade.
His 253 yards after contact rank third in the league, and he’s averaging more than 14 attempts and 70 rushing yards per game. His 20 targets are tied for third, and his 167 receiving yards rank fourth.
Jones plays in one of the league’s top offenses, and according to PFF, the Vikings had the sixth-most demanding schedule to start the season. The schedule lightens up moving forward, and the Vikings should continue to be in positive game scripts.
According to PFF, the Vikings' running back schedule for the rest of the season is also sixth-best.
WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
When you drafted Lamb early in the first round, you expected more than 15 PPR points per game. Here’s a list of receivers with more fantasy points per game than Lamb: Juaun Jennings, Jayden Reed, and Tee Higgins - at least one of which was a waiver wire add. Lamb has only one fantasy finish with more than 20 points this season. Defenses have figured out that Lamb is the only threat in Big D.
I’m still buying Lamb.
Jake Ferguson is healthy again, and Jalen Tolbert stepped up against a tough Steelers defense in Week 5. That should free up things a little more for Lamb moving forward. Only Geno Smith has more passing attempts and yards than Dak Prescott this season (191 attempts for 1,424 yards).
Cowboys receivers have the easiest schedule for the remainder of the season, according to RotoWire, which includes the third-easiest schedule for the fantasy playoffs.
Fantasy Football Sell High Trade Candidates
RB Javonte Williams, Broncos
Williams had his best outing of the season, scoring 16.1 PPR points and finishing as the RB12 for the week. Now is a good time to put him on the block for a needy team.
The Broncos' running back schedule is the 17th most difficult in the league. The Broncos are unlikely to be in many positive game scripts that favor the run game, and with Williams averaging just 3.58 yards per carry, now is the time to make the move.
WR Christian Kirk, Jaguars
Kirk has averaged 16 fantasy points per game across the last three weeks, but Evan Engram is due to return, and Brian Thomas, Jr. is ascending. Kirk didn’t play a single snap in 12 personnel in this game, with Gabe Davis and Thomas playing all 18. Engram’s return could further affect Kirk’s 12 personnel snap opportunities.
RB Rico Dowdle, Cowboys
Yes, Dowdle finally had a career-best day on Sunday in a tough matchup, too. Dowdle carried the ball 20 times for 87 yards, adding another 27 yards and a touchdown through the air. That’s exactly why now is the time to sell high.
The Cowboys are a pass-heavy team, rushing the ball just about 23 times per game (seventh-fewest) and averaging just 82 rushing yards per game (31st in the league). While the schedule gets easier for Dak and his receivers, that’s not the case for the run game. I’ll take what I can get for Dowdle now.