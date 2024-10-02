Defense and Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 5
It’s Week 5, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like the Seahawks defense in Week 3!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily!
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Brandon Aubrey at Steelers
2. Harrison Butker vs. Saints (Mon.)
3. Evan McPherson vs. Ravens
4. Cairo Santos vs. Panthers
5. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Bills
6. Jake Moody vs. Cardinals
7. Justin Tucker at Bengals
8. Chase McLaughlin at Falcons (Thurs.)
9. Chris Boswell vs. Cowboys
10. Austin Seibert vs. Browns
Bye Weeks: Chargers, Eagles, Lions, Titans
Week 5 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Evan McPherson vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson has been one of fantasy’s top kickers after four weeks, averaging just under 11 points per game. That success should continue this week, as he’ll face a Ravens defense that’s allowed three kickers to beat them for at least nine points including one (Daniel Carlson) who scored 18 points.
Start ‘Em
Cario Santos vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Santos has struggled in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 12 fantasy points. He should rebound this week, however, as he has a plus matchup against the Panthers. After four weeks, their defense has allowed an average of 10.8 fantasy points per game to kickers. That’s fourth-most in the league.
Wil Lutz vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Lutz has scored double digit points in two of his first four games, which has been good enough to rank him in the top 12 among kickers. He’s a nice streamer this week, as the veteran kicker faces a Raiders defense that’s given up 11 or more fantasy points to three kickers in the first four games of the season.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Chase McLaughlin at Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jake Moody vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Austin Seibert vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Greg Zuerlein vs. Vikings (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Zuerlein put up a solid nine fantasy points last week, but he’s averaged a mere 5.3 points overall this season. I’d keep him on the sidelines in London, as he faces a Vikings defense that’s allowed just three field goals and the fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers this season.
Sit ‘Em
Dustin Hopkins at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hopkins scored 20 fantasy points in his first two games, but since then he’s been held to just six on two field-goal attempts. I’d fade the veteran against the Commanders, who have been tough on kickers. In fact, their defense has allowed just five field goals and 6.5 points per game to the position.
Greg Joseph at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Joseph went off last week, scoring 19 points in a loss to the Cowboys. I wouldn’t chase the points though, as he next faces a tough matchup in Seattle. After four weeks, their defense has allowed an average of 6.8 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers. That’s the eighth-fewest in the league.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Tyler Bass at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Daniel Carlson at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Matt Prater at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Broncos defense vs. Raiders
2. Chiefs defense vs. Saints (Mon.)
3. Seahawks defense vs. Giants
4. Dolphins defense vs. Patriots
5. Vikings defense vs. Jets (London)
6. 49ers defense vs. Cardinals
7. Bears defense vs. Panthers
8. Commanders defense vs. Browns
9. Packers defense at Rams
10. Raiders defense at Broncos
Week 5 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Broncos defense vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Broncos defense has been solid in the last two weeks, shutting down both Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers and scoring 26 fantasy points. Next up is a positive home date against the Raiders, who have committed six giveaways and allowed 14 sacks. Expect Denver to post a solid line this weekend.
Start ‘Em
Seahawks defense vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Giants offense has been one of the league’s worst this season, averaging just 15 points and fewer than 300 yards per game. They’ve also committed six turnovers and allowed nine sacks of Daniel Jones. Playing at Lumen Field will be an advantage too, so look for the Seahawks to fly high this week.
Dolphins defense at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Miami defense can be useful when the matchup is right, and that’s the case this week against the Patriots. Their offense has averaged an awful 13 points and 239 yards per game, and their line has allowed 17 sacks of their quarterbacks. This all makes the Dolphins an attractive option in fantasy leagues.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Commanders defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Patriots defense vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Packers defense at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Cowboys defense at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Cowboys defense is a disaster, as both Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence are out of action due to injuries. That destroys the value of this unit in fantasy, and facing Justin Fields and the Steelers on the road is not a great matchup. At this point, I wouldn’t be averse to dropping them.
Sit ‘Em
Jets defense vs. Vikings (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): The Jets defense is in the top 12 in terms of fantasy points, but I’d fade it against Sam Darnold and the Vikings. Over the first four weeks, their offense has averaged 29 points and 341 yards of total offense. Darnold will want to exact some revenge on the team that drafted (and quit on him), too.
Browns defense at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Commanders offense has been, dare I say, elite, in the first four weeks. In that time, Jayden Daniels and crew have put up an average of 30.3 points and 382 yards of total offense. The Browns defense has not lived up to expectations so far this season, so I’d keep this unit on the fantasy sidelines.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Rams defense vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Steelers defense vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Texans defense vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)