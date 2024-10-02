Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 5
It’s Week 5, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Chuba Hubbard and Zack Moss in Week 4!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and I, as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
Fabs’ Top 10 Running backs
1. Bijan Robinson vs. Buccaneers (Thurs.)
2. Kyren Williams vs. Packers
3. Breece Hall vs. Vikings (London)
4. Alvin Kamara at Chiefs (Mon.)
5. Jordan Mason vs. Cardinals
6. Aaron Jones vs. Jets (London)
7. Derrick Henry at Bengals
8. Josh Jacobs at Rams
9. James Cook at Texans
10. Travis Etienne vs. Colts
Bye Weeks: Chargers, Eagles, Lions, Titans
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Running backs
Start of the Week
Josh Jacobs at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Jacobs has not lived up to his expectations after four weeks, averaging fewer than 11 fantasy points per game. Regardless, he should remain in lineups with a plus matchup against the Rams next on the schedule. Their run defense has already allowed four running backs to beat them for more than 16 points, and that includes D’Andre Swift’s 29.5-point performance this past weekend.
Start ‘Em
Travis Etienne vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Etienne has been a huge disappointment to this point, averaging a modest 11.6 fantasy points. He’s also been losing work to Tank Bigsby. Still, I’m going to keep the faith and start him against the Colts. In four career games against them, Etienne has scored 21-plus points twice and averaged 16.5 points. So, if for no other reason than for validation, I would keep Etienne in fantasy lineups.
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stevenson has gone in the tank after a fast start, scoring a combined 8.5 fantasy points in his last two games. The good news is that he has a plus matchup against the Dolphins next on the schedule. Their run defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, and that includes surrendering nearly 4.5 yards per rush. So, keep Stevenson in your lineups.
Chuba Hubbard at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard has been on fire lately, scoring 22-plus points in each of his last two games. During that time, he’s also averaged more than five yards per rush. He’s also fifth among backs in Rushing Yards Over Expected (+71). He should remain in fantasy lineups against the Bears, who have allowed three backs to put up 18-plus fantasy points in their first four games including two with 20-plus points.
Jerome Ford at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ford hasn’t put up huge numbers, but he is averaging nearly 13 fantasy points in his first four games. He’ll be a viable No. 2 back or flex starter this week, as the Browns face a Commanders defense that’s allowed four different backs to beat them for 14-plus points this season. That includes James Conner, who beat Washington for 104 rushing yards, a touchdown and 18.3 points last week.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Najee Harris vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- D’Andre Swift vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Running backs
Sit of the Week
James Conner at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Conner is tough to sit, especially with the bye weeks here, so I would consider this more of a “temper your expectations” situation. The veteran has failed to score more than 11 points in four of his six career games against the 49ers, and their defense has held Aaron Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson to fewer than 10 points in two of the last three weeks. Start Conner with caution this week.
Sit ‘Em
Rachaad White at Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): White has struggled in the last three weeks, scoring a combined 22.2 fantasy points while losing work to rookie Bucky Irving. In fact, the duo shared touches almost down the middle last week. Next up is a matchup against the Falcons, who have surrendered the ninth-fewest fantasy points to enemy running backs this season. At best, White is a risk-reward flex starter.
Devin Singletary at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Singletary was a dud last week, as he put up just 4.8 fantasy points despite a plus matchup against the Cowboys. He’ll be a risky flex starter this week, as the veteran faces the Seahawks at Lumen Field. In two games at home this season, their defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs. That includes holding De’Von Achane to 8.8 points in Week 3.
Chase Brown vs. Ravens (1p.m. ET, CBS): Brown scored two touchdowns and 23.3 PPR points in last week’s win over the Panthers, but I wouldn’t “chase” those points. He had a great matchup against the Panthers, but that’s not the case this week. Instead, he’ll go up against a Ravens defense that’s allowed 2.7 yards per rush and the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. As a result, Brown should be on the sidelines.
Javonte Williams vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams is coming off one of his best games of the season, and he still mustered just 10 points in a win over the Jets. He’s now averaging 7.7 points per game, and Williams continues to lose work to Jaleel McLaughlin. So, while this week’s matchup against the Raiders is very favorable on paper, Williams has proven that he can’t be trusted. Unless you’re desperate, I’d keep him benched.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Kareem Hunt vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Zamir White at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Rico Dowdle at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)