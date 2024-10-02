Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 5
It’s Week 5, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Brian Thomas Jr. and Garrett Wilson in Week 4!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and I, as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide receivers
1. Ja'Marr Chase vs. Ravens
2. CeeDee Lamb at Steelers
3. Malik Nabers at Seahawks
4. Justin Jefferson vs. Jets (London)
5. Nico Collins vs. Bills
6. Chris Godwin at Falcons (Thurs.)
7. Marvin Harrison Jr. at 49ers
8. DK Metcalf vs. Giants
9. Stefon Diggs vs. Bills
10. Mike Evans at Falcons (Thurs.)
Complete Week 5 wide receiver rankings
Bye Weeks: Chargers, Eagles, Lions, Titans
Week 5 Start ‘Em: Wide receivers
Start of the Week
Jayden Reed at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Anyone who listens to Fantasy Dirt knows I love Reed, and for good reason. In the two games this season started by Jordan Love, he has scored a combined 60.2 fantasy points. Next up is a plus matchup against the Rams, who have allowed three wideouts to beat them for 24-plus points. That includes a 46.5-point explosion from Jauan Jennings. That makes Reed a virtual must start this week.
Start ‘Em
Garrett Wilson vs. Vikings (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Wilson has not met expectations after four weeks, averaging just 10.9 fantasy points with Aaron Rodgers under center. The good news is that Wilson has a great matchup across the pond this week against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to enemy perimeter receivers, and Wilson is due to have a big fantasy performance.
Amari Cooper at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cooper has been a disaster so far this season, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points in three of his first four games. Still, it’s tough to ignore this week’s matchup against the Commanders. Their defense has been bad against perimeter receivers, and overall, it has allowed six wide receivers to beat them for 15-plus points. That makes both Cooper and Jerry Jeudy startable assets.
Michael Pittman Jr. at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. finally broke out of his slump last week, posting six catches for 113 yards in a win over the Steelers. Next up is a plus matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing perimeter receivers this season. Pittman Jr. has also beaten Jacksonville for 19-plus PPR points in each of this last four games against them, so he’s on the WR2/flex radar.
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): LSU appears to have produced another big-time NFL receiver, as Thomas Jr. has averaged 14.5 points in his first four games in the pros. That includes a 21.9-point outburst last week. Next up, the rookie faces a favorable matchup against the Colts. Over the first four weeks, their defense has already allowed five different receivers to beat them for 15-plus points, including two with over 20.
WRs With Good Matchups
- DJ Moore vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tee Higgins vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Khalil Shakir at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Wide receivers
Sit of the Week
Tyreek Hill at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I get it … you probably can’t sit Hill during the bye weeks. But have you seen his numbers (or lack thereof) without Tua Tagovailoa? In his last two games, Hill has seen 12 targets and scored a combined 15.2 points. The Dolphins just don’t have a quarterback who can get Hill the ball downfield, and it’s killing his value no matter the opponent. At best, Hill and Jaylen Waddle are low-end flex starters.
Sit ‘Em
Diontae Johnson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Johnson is tough to sit, as he’s been on fire since the Panthers benched Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton. So, I’d tell managers to temper expectations against the Bears. Their defensive backfield, led by top cornerback Jaylen Johnson, has allowed just one wide receiver (Nico Collins) to score more than 12.2 points against them this season. That makes Johnson a bust candidate this weekend.
Keenan Allen vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Allen’s move to Chicago has been a brutal one in terms of his fantasy value, as he’s scored a combined 11.8 points in his first two games. This week’s matchup against the Panthers isn’t awful, but their defense has given up just 8.6 points per game to slot receivers this season. That’s where Allen has run 53% of his routes. Considering his slow start, it’s tough to trust the veteran this week.
Courtland Sutton vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Sutton has put up two decent totals in his last two games, scoring a combined 28.8 points. Still, he’s tough to trust with Bo Nix and his -54.4 Pass EPA (dead last among quarterbacks) under center. The Raiders have also allowed just 15.1 points per game to opposing perimeter receivers this season. That makes Sutton a risky flex in a game that opened with a low total of just 37 points.
Tank Dell vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dell is expected to return to action this week after missing time with a chest injury, but he’s a tough sell against the Bills. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this season, and Dell himself is averaging just 7.5 fantasy points in his three games. You know the Texans will want to get Stefon Diggs involved in a “revenge game” too, so don’t expect Dell to produce.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Jordan Addison vs. Jets (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Xavier Worthy vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Jakobi Meyers at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)