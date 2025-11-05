Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 10
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 10
1. Broncos defense vs. Raiders (Thurs.)
2. Bills defense at Dolphins
3. Browns defense at Jets
4. Panthers defense vs. Saints
5. Lions defense at Commanders
6. Seahawks defense vs. Cardinals
7. Rams defense at 49ers
8. Jaguars defense at Texans
9. Jets defense vs. Browns
10. Texans defense vs. Jaguars
Complete Week 10 defense rankings
Byes: Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans
Week 10 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Browns defense at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Browns are fresh off a bye week and return to action with a plus matchup against the Jets. Their offensive line has allowed 31 sacks, which is fourth-most, so pass rusher Myles Garrett and company should have a “fields” day. The Jets have also committed 10 giveaways, so Cleveland should produce a nice stat line in this old school AFC contest.
Start ‘Em
Bills defense at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Buffalo's defense hasn’t been great in fantasy this season, but it can be useful when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as the Bills travel south to Miami for an AFC East contest. No offense in the entire league has committed more giveaways than the Dolphins, and opposing defenses have averaged the fifth-most fantasy points against them.
Panthers defense vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Panthers' defense is a solid streaming option this week against rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and the Saints. Their offense has committed the second-most giveaways in the league, not to mention 21 sacks of their quarterbacks. New Orleans has also averaged he second-fewest points (15.3 PPG) and the fourth-fewest offensive net yards.
More Starts
- Broncos defense vs. Raiders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Texans defense vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Lions defense at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Packers defense vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Packers defense has been unreliable in fantasy leagues this season, and I’d fade it this week against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. No offense in the league has committed fewer turnovers (3) than Philadelphia, and this unit is also averaging 26 points per game. I’d keep these Cheeseheads on the fantasy sidelines in this huge NFC battle.
Sit ‘Em
Eagles defense at Packers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Eagles' defense can be useful when the matchup is right, but that’s not the case in a tough road contest against Green Bay. Their offense has committed just five giveaways, which is tied for the third fewest in the league, and their line has allowed the third-fewest sacks of their quarterback. I’d let these Eagles fly to the fantasy sidelines.
Chargers defense vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Chargers' defense didn’t have a great stat line despite a strong matchup in Tennessee last week, and this week’s game against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers is far more difficult. Pittsburgh has allowed just 15 sacks and has committed a mere seven giveaways, so the numbers don’t bode well for LA to post an electric stat line.
More Sits
- Falcons defense vs. Colts (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Vikings defense vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Commanders defense vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 10
1. Chase McLaughlin vs. Patriots
2. Jake Bates at Commanders
3. Will Reichard vs. Ravens
4. Cameron Dicker vs. Steelers
5. Chris Boswell at Chargers
6. Cairo Santos vs. Giants
7. Matt Prater at Dolphins
8. Tyler Loop at Vikings
9. Eddy Pineiro vs. Rams
10. Michael Badgely vs. Falcons (Berlin)
Complete Week 10 kicker rankings
Byes: Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans
Week 10 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Will Reichard vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Reichard scored a solid 11 fantasy points last week, and he’s now posted a combined 34 points in his last three games. I’d keep him in fantasy lineups this week against the Ravens, who have surrendered the second-most field goal attempts in the league this season. What’s more, opposing home kickers have averaged 10 points per game against Baltimore.
Start ‘Em
Matt Prater at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Prater has been inconsistent of late, scoring three or fewer points in two of his last three games. Still, I’d start him in a favorable game against the Dolphins. Their defense is tied for the third-most field goals allowed (18), and visiting kickers have averaged more than 10 points per game against them. That’s good news for the veteran in this AFC East tilt.
Cairo Santos vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): How’s this for a wild stat … in the Bears last five games, their starting kickers (Santos, Jake Moody) have scored a combined 68 fantasy points! That is nearly 14 points per game! That’s some hot streak, and it makes Santos a great fantasy play against the Giants. Their defense has allowed an average of more than 10 points per game to opposing home kickers in 2025.
More Starts
- Chase McLaughlin vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyler Loop at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Brandon McManus vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Jake Elliott at Packers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Elliott has been unable to meet high fantasy expectations, as he’s scored double digits just once in his eight games on the season. That trend is unlikely to change against the Packers, who have given up a mere 5.3 fantasy points per game to opposing road kickers. In fact, none of them have scored more than seven points at Lambeau Field.
Sit ‘Em
Cam Little at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Little broke the NFL record for the longest field goal last week, booting a 68-yarder. Still, a matchup against the Texans makes him a fade this week. Believe it or not, Houston has given up just five field goals to booters all year! In all, their defense has allowed five or fewer fantasy points to all but one enemy kicker. That doesn’t bode well for Little in Week 10.
Joshua Karty at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Karty has been brutal for fantasy fans lately, as he’s scored five or fewer points in four straight games. That’s mostly because the Rams are scoring touchdowns, which limits his field-goal attempts. The 49ers have also held enemy kickers to an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game, so Karty should go back on the waiver wire this week.
More Sits
- Daniel Carlson at Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Chad Ryland at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Matt Gay vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)