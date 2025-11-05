Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 10
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings Week 10
1. Puka Nacua at 49ers
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Cardinals
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Commanders
4. Drake London at Colts (Berlin)
5. Justin Jefferson vs. Ravens
6. Davante Adams at 49ers
7. Nico Collins vs. Jaguars
8. A.J. Brown at Packers (Mon.)
9. Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Falcons (Berlin)
10. Emeka Egbuka vs. Patriots
Complete Week 10 wide receiver rankings
Byes: Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Rome Odunze vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Odunze put up a big fat zero in last week’s win over the Bengals, and he’s now failed to record more than 5.2 points in three of his last four contests. Regardless, I’m sticking with him against the Giants. Their pass defense has allowed the seventh-most points per game to wideouts, and 12 receivers have had at least 14 points against them in 2025.
Start ‘Em
Tetairoa McMillan vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan posted a stinker last week with just 8.6 fantasy points, but I’m keeping faith in the rookie ahead of a matchup with the Saints. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to perimeter receivers, and nine have beaten them for 16-plus points regardless of alignment. Look for McMillan to rebound in this NFC South contest.
Devonta Smith at Packers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Smith has scored 14-plus points in three of his last four games, so he seems to have shed what was a slow start. I’d keep him active, regardless of A.J. Brown’s status, against Green Bay. Their defense has given up the eighth-most points per game to the perimeter, and only one team has allowed more catches per game to the position.
Quentin Johnston vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Johnston rebounded last week, as he scored 15.3 points against the Titans after posting a zero the week before. He also has a great matchup next on the slate against a Steelers defense that’s allowed the most PPR points per game to perimeter receivers. In all, 10 receivers have beaten them for 15-plus points regardless of alignment in 2025.
Wan’Dale Robinson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson caught nine passes on a team-high11 targets in last week’s loss to the 49ers, scoring 13.6 points. He’s being targeted a ton overall, and a matchup against the Bears makes him a nice starting option for fantasy fans. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to the slot, and no team has given up more touchdown passes.
More Starts
- Courtland Sutton vs. Raiders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jameson Williams at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Romeo Doubs vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
DK Metcalf at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): I get it, you probably can’t sit Metcalf, so I would temper your expectations. He’s failed to score more than eight points in two of his last three games, and a matchup against the Chargers is anything but favorable. They’ve allowed just one touchdown to a perimeter receiver, and just two defenses have allowed fewer points per game to the position in 2025.
Sit ‘Em
Brian Thomas Jr. at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Thomas Jr. continued to disappoint in the stat sheets last week, scoring just 8.5 points before leaving with an injured ankle. Even if he’s able to play in Week 10, I’d beware his matchup against the Texans. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game to receivers, and it held Thomas Jr. to just 7.5 points earlier in the season (Week 3).
Chris Olave at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Olave saw an expected dip in production last week, as he was targeted just four times in rookie Tyler Shough’s first NFL start. It was the fewest targets he’s had all season, and things might not get significantly better against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game, including just five touchdowns, to opposing wideouts.
Jordan Addison vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Addison, listed as a sit ‘em last week, put up just 8.4 fantasy points in a win over the Lions. While this weekend’s game against the Ravens is good on paper, I worry about Addison’s value with J.J. McCarthy under center. The quarterback completed just 14 passes last week, and that was a season high! I’d start Addison with caution moving forward.
Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Samuel Sr. has seen his numbers take a hard tumble, scoring no more than 9.4 fantasy points in each of his last three games. While the absence of Terry McLaurin should help his stock, Samuel Sr. couldn't produce last week either with just 41 yards and no touchdowns. The matchup against the Lions this week is good on paper, but I'd still beware the veteran.
More Sits
- Jerry Jeudy at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Keon Coleman at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jauan Jennings vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)