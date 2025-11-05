Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 10
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings Week 10
1. Trey McBride at Seahawks
2. Brock Bowers at Broncos (Thurs.)
3. Sam LaPorta at Commanders
4. Oronde Gadsden vs. Steelers
5. Tyler Warren vs. Falcons (Berlin)
6. George Kittle vs. Rams
7. Mark Andrews at Vikings
8. Dalton Kincaid at Dolphins
9. Dallas Goedert at Packers (Mon.)
10. Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Colts (Berlin)
Complete Week 10 tight end rankings
Byes: Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Oronde Gadsden vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Gadsden has been on fire in the last four weeks, scoring a combined 71.1 fantasy points. He’s also seen at least five targets in that time, and a matchup against the Steelers makes him an even more attractive fantasy option. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to tight ends, and five have had 10-plus points against them.
Start ‘Em
Dalton Kincaid at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I whiffed badly on Kincaid last week, as he went off for 22.1 points despite a bad matchup (on paper) against the Chiefs. Next up is a date with the Dolphins, who surrendered double digits to seven tight ends this season. In all, Miami has given up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Get Kincaid back into your starting lineups.
Dallas Goedert vs. Packers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Goedert has quietly been one of the top tight ends in fantasy football, averaging more than 14 points a game. In fact, he’s failed to score 10-plus points just once. Coming off a bye, I’d get Goedert back in lineups against the Packers. No defense in the league has surrendered more catches per game, on average, to enemy tight ends this season.
Kyle Pitts Sr. at Colts (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Pitts Sr. scored a modest 7.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Patriots last week, but he did see seven targets even with Drake London back in action. I’d keep him in lineups against the Colts, who have allowed the third-most yards per game and the fourth-most points per game to tight ends. In all, six players at the position have beaten them for 10 or more points.
More Starts
- Mark Andrews at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Colston Loveland vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Theo Johnson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
T.J. Hockenson vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hockenson scored a touchdown last week, but he still finished with just 9.1 fantasy points. He has now been held to single digits in four of his last five games, and he’s averaging fewer than four targets in games started by J.J. McCarthy. So, regardless of the matchup (this week it’s Baltimore), it’s tough to start Hockenson with any sort of confidence.
Sit ‘Em
Hunter Henry at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry posted one of his best stat lines of the season last week, and he scored just 9.1 points in a win over Atlanta. He’s now been held to single digits in five straight games, and this week’s matchup against the Bucs is a tough one on paper. Their defense has allowed just 47.1 yards per game to tight ends, so Henry could have another modest stat line.
Zach Ertz vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Ertz was a disappointment last week, as he had just 8.6 fantasy points in a loss to Seattle. He has now failed to score double digits in five of his last seven games, and losing Jayden Daniels isn’t good news for his target share. The veteran also faces a tough matchup against the Lions, who have allowed just three tight ends to beat them for double digits.
Pat Freiermuth at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Freiermuth found the end zone last week, and he’s now scored three times in his last three games. Still, the veteran has had just two games with more than 6.1 points while being mired in a committee with Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith. Also, he faces a Chargers' defense that’s allowed the sixth-fewest points per game to enemy tight ends.
More Sits
- Evan Engram vs. Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Juwan Johnson at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Mason Taylor vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)