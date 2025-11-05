Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 10
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings Week 10
1. Jonathan Taylor vs. Falcons (Berlin)
2. Christian McCaffrey vs. Rams
3. Bijan Robinson at Colts (Berlin)
4. Jahmyr Gibbs at Commanders
5. James Cook at Dolphins
6. De’Von Achane vs. Bills
7. Josh Jacobs vs. Eagles (Mon.)
8. Saquon Barkley at Packers (Mon.)
9. Rico Dowdle vs. Saints
10. Derrick Henry at Vikings
Complete Week 10 running back rankings
Byes: Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans
Week 10 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Rico Dowdle vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dowdle has re-claimed the featured role in the Panthers offense, seeing 27 touches and scoring 28.1 fantasy points in a win over Green Bay last week. He has now scored 28-plus points in each of his three starts of the season, and he’s a must start when the Saints come to town. Their defense has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to eight backs on the season.
Start ‘Em
Quinshon Judkins at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Judkins is dealing with a bum shoulder, so this could be either him or Dylan Sampson if Judkins is out. The matchup is favorable for the Browns’ starter, as the Jets have allowed 13-plus fantasy points to seven running backs this season. That includes three runners who have eclipsed the 20-point mark. So, be sure to start Judkins or Sampson.
Kyle Monangai vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Whether it’s Monangai or D’Andre Swift (he missed last week’s game), the Bears starting running back is a strong play against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to running backs, and five have scored 14-plus points against them. That makes Monangai (or Swift) a solid starter for fantasy fans this week.
Jaylen Warren at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Warren rushed for an awful 1.9 yards per carry last week, but he scored twice and finished with 16.9 fantasy points. He’s now put up double digits in five of his seven games, and a matchup against the Chargers is favorable. Since Week 5, their defense has allowed three different running backs to beat them for at least 27 fantasy points.
Kenneth Walker III vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Walker’s value has taken a hit with Zach Charbonnet getting more work this season, but he did start and saw more snaps and touches last week. With four teams on a bye, both Seahawks backs are worth a look as flex starters against Arizona. Their defense has surrendered 12 or more points to eight backs, including four with 18-plus.
More Starts
- J.K. Dobbins vs. Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Breece Hall vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- David Montgomery at Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Travis Etienne at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Etienne Jr., listed as a start ‘em last weekend, posted 16.5 fantasy points in a win over the Raiders. Unfortunately, this week’s matchup in Houston is far less favorable. Their defense has allowed fewer than four yards per rush to running backs, and it’s held Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry to single digits. I’d temper expectation for Etienne Jr. this week.
Sit ‘Em
Alvin Kamara at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kamara is having the worst year of his career, averaging a modest 9.2 fantasy points per game. He scored 0.70 points against the Rams last week, and he has now failed to score more than 9.5 PPR points in four of his last five games. So, while this week’s matchup against Carolina isn’t bad on paper, Kamara simply isn’t startable at this point in time.
TreVeyon Henderson at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henderson wasn’t great in Week 9, losing work to Terrell Jennings in the absence of Rhamondre Stevenson. Even if the veteran isn’t back this week, I’d beware Henderson against Tampa Bay. Only one runner not named Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley has beaten them for more than 11.8 points.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Remember all the hype around “Bill” back in the preseason? So much for that. He’s failed to score double digits in four straight games and five of his last six, and a matchup against the Lions is anything but favorable. Just one back has beaten them for more than 14 points, and Croskey-Merritt won’t likely hit that mark in Week 10.
Kimani Vidal vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Vidal was a colossal disappointment last week, scoring just three fantasy points despite a plus matchup against the Titans. He has a much tougher task this week, as Vidal faces a Steelers' defense that just held Jonathan Taylor to 45 rushing yards and a season-low 7.7 fantasy points. Unless you’re desperate for a flex starter, Vidal needs to be sidelined.
More Sits
- Rachaad White vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Nick Chubb vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)