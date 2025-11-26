Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 13
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 13
1. Seahawks defense vs. Vikings
2. Chargers defense vs. Raiders
3. Jaguars defense at Titans
4. 49ers defense at Browns
5. Rams defense at Panthers
6. Broncos defense at Commanders
7. Dolphins defense vs. Saints
8. Colts defense vs. Texans
9. Patriots defense vs. Giants (Mon.)
10. Falcons defense at Jets
Byes: None
Week 13 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Seahawks defense vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Seahawks' defense should put up a huge stat line this week at home against the Vikings and their struggling offense. With J.J. McCarthy in concussion protocol, there’s a chance Seattle will face Max Brosmer … he is an undrafted rookie out of New Hampshire, who has thrown eight passes in the NFL. Regardless, the Hawks are a must-start unit this week.
Start ‘Em
Jaguars defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The weekly "who plays the Titans” section of the start defenses features the Jaguars. Tennessee has allowed a league-high 45 sacks of Cam Ward, and it’s also committed 14 giveaways. The Titans also have the third-worst offense in terms of points scored per game, and it's also dead last in total net yards per game. Look for the Jags DST to have a holiday feast.
Chargers defense vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chargers are fresh off a bye and have a plus matchup at home against the Raiders. Chip Kelly was fired as the offensive coordinator, so Greg Olson will take over the playcalling duties on an interim basis. That doesn’t change the fact that Las Vegas has allowed 41 sacks, committed 16 giveaways and is averaging an NFL-worst 15 points per game this season.
More Starts
- 49ers defense at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Rams defense at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Broncos defense at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Packers defense at Lions (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Lions offense is one of the most potent in the league, averaging the second-most points and the fourth-most net yards per game. Detroit has also allowed just 23 sacks and committed a mere eight giveaways, so it will be tough for Micah Parsons and his defensive teammates to produce a nice stat line. I'd keep Green Bay’s defense on the sidelines on Turkey Day.
Sit ‘Em
Texans defense at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Texans have the top defense in the NFL in real football, but it’s still subject to the matchups in fantasy football. This week, Houston faces the top offense in the league, as the Colts have averaged 31 points and 384 net yards per game this season. They have also surrendered just 21 sacks, and Daniel Jones and crew have committed just 12 giveaways in 11 games.
Vikings defense at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings' offense is a mess, which in turn keeps the defense on the field more often. That’s a recipe for disaster, and that’s before we factor in a matchup against Sam Darnold in the dreaded “revenge game.” The Seahawks have also averaged 32.6 points per game at home, and they’ve allowed a mere four sacks in those five games played at Lumen Field.
More Sits
- Chiefs defense at Cowboys (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Bears defense at Eagles (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Buccaneers defense vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 13
1. Jason Myers vs. Vikings
2. Brandon Aubrey vs. Chiefs (Thurs.)
3. Jake Bates vs. Packers (Thurs.)
4. Cameron Dicker vs. Raiders
5. Chase McLaughlin vs. Cardinals
6. Cairo Santos at Eagles (Fri.)
7. Tyler Loop vs. Bengals (Thurs.)
8. Cam Little at Titans
9. Andy Borregales vs. Giants (Mon.)
10. Chris Boswell vs. Bills
Byes: None
Week 13 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Andy Borregales vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Listed as a start ’em last week, Borregales posted a season and career best 18 fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. I’d keep him active this week too, as the rookie faces a plus matchup against the Giants. Their defense has allowed four home kickers to beat them for eight or more points, and that includes three who have scored at least 12 points.
Start ‘Em
Cam Little at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Little, also listed as a start ’em last week, posted 13 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. He has now scored at least 13 points in three of his last four games, and a plus matchup against the Titans is next on the slate. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to road kickers, and six have beaten them for at least nine points overall this season.
Cairo Santos at Eagles (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Santos has been very consistent for fantasy managers, scoring at least eight points in five of his last six games. Next up is a matchup against the Eagles, who have given up at least eight points to all but one road kicker this season. In all, enemy booters have averaged nearly 10 fantasy points per game when playing the Birds at Lincoln Financial Field.
More Starts
- Harrison Butker at Cowboys (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyler Loop vs. Bengals (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Zane Gonzalez at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Will Reichard at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): I whiffed on Reichard last week, as he scored 10 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. Still, I’d beware this week’s matchup against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points per game to kickers, and just three enemy booters have scored more than seven points against them. As a result, Reichard is a risk and someone to avoid this week.
Sit ‘Em
Younghoe Koo at Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Koo recorded a solid 10 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Lions, but I wouldn’t chase the points when he faces the Patriots. Their defense has allowed the fewest points per game to opposing road kickers, and just one has scored more than five points against them at Foxboro. So, despite his solid totals last week, I’d keep Koo on the fantasy sidelines.
Michael Badgely vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Badgley’s numbers have been modest, as he has scored single digits in all but one of his six games with the Colts. He also has a bad matchup next on the schedule against the Texans, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to enemy kickers. In all, just three kickers have scored more than seven points against them, so I’d beware Badgley this weekend.
More Sits
- Jake Elliott vs. Bears (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Matt Gay at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Joey Slye vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)